Edison Investment Research Limited : Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR): Initiation - On the crest of a renewable energy wave

02/08/2021 | 02:01am EST
Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR): Initiation - On the crest of a 
renewable energy wave 
08-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 8 February 2021 
 
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR): Initiation - On the crest of a renewable energy wave 
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR) is the new name of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust, reflecting an 
official change in mandate in late 2020 that codified an established shift towards renewable energy stocks in recent 
years. The partial rollover of the 2020 zero-dividend preference shares (ZDPs) has resulted in a smaller pool of total 
assets, but the trust retains a geared strategy and has benefited from this as its newer holdings in renewable energy 
stocks - many of them bought in the coronavirus-driven global equity market sell-off of Q120 - have performed strongly, 
leading to total returns for 2020 of c 30%. PMGR is arguably unique among UK investment companies for its broad global 
focus on renewable energy securities, aiming for both income (current yield c 5.5%) and capital growth. 
 
At 4 February 2021, PMGR's shares traded at a 1.8% discount to cum-income NAV, compared with a longer-term average 
discount of c 8-9%. Having recently traded at a small premium to NAV, there is scope for this re-rating to be sustained 
given most funds invested directly in projects are also trading at a premium. 
 
Click here to view the full report. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Sarah Godfrey              +44 (0)20 3681 2519 
Victoria Chernykh +44 (0)20 3077 5700 
investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com 
 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1166352 08-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

