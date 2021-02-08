Edison Investment Research Limited
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR): Initiation - On the crest of a renewable energy wave
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR) is the new name of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust, reflecting an
official change in mandate in late 2020 that codified an established shift towards renewable energy stocks in recent
years. The partial rollover of the 2020 zero-dividend preference shares (ZDPs) has resulted in a smaller pool of total
assets, but the trust retains a geared strategy and has benefited from this as its newer holdings in renewable energy
stocks - many of them bought in the coronavirus-driven global equity market sell-off of Q120 - have performed strongly,
leading to total returns for 2020 of c 30%. PMGR is arguably unique among UK investment companies for its broad global
focus on renewable energy securities, aiming for both income (current yield c 5.5%) and capital growth.
At 4 February 2021, PMGR's shares traded at a 1.8% discount to cum-income NAV, compared with a longer-term average
discount of c 8-9%. Having recently traded at a small premium to NAV, there is scope for this re-rating to be sustained
given most funds invested directly in projects are also trading at a premium.
Click here to view the full report.
