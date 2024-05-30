Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Companyâs principal activity is portfolio investment. The investment objectives of the Company are to achieve a high income from, and to realize long-term growth in the capital value of its portfolio. It seeks to achieve these objectives by investing principally in equity and equity related securities of companies operating primarily in the renewable energy sector, as well as other sustainable infrastructure investments. It invests across various sectors, including renewable energy developers, renewable focused utilities, energy storage, biomass generation and production, electricity networks, renewable technology and service, and waste to energy. It invests across various regions, including the United Kingdom, Europe (excluding UK), Global, North America, China and Latin America. Premier Fund Managers Limited is the investment manager of the Company.

Sector Investment Trusts