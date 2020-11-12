Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier Oil plc    PMO   GB00B43G0577

PREMIER OIL PLC

(PMO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/11 11:35:16 am
16.82 GBX   +31.35%
02:31aCatcher field problems prompt Premier Oil 2020 output forecast cut
RE
02:26aCatcher field problems prompt Premier Oil 2020 output forecast cut
RE
02:07aPREMIER OIL : Trading and Operations Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Catcher field problems prompt Premier Oil 2020 output forecast cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/12/2020 | 02:31am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier Oil cut its 2020 production outlook to 61,000-64,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from a previously forecast 65,000-70,000 on Thursday, due to problems at its Catcher field.

The company also said it plans to issue a prospectus in December for its planned merger with bigger rival Chrysaor.

On its Mexican field Zama, Premier said it expected long-running talks with Mexican state oil firm Pemex to determine how exactly to divide up resources with neighbouring fields to conclude in the first quarter.

Zama had been considered for possible divestment to raise cash to pay back debt that would now be cancelled with the Chrysaor merger.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Edmund Blair and Alexander Smith)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 43.89 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
PREMIER OIL PLC 31.35% 16.82 Delayed Quote.-82.87%
WTI 0.12% 41.525 Delayed Quote.-38.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PREMIER OIL PLC
02:31aCatcher field problems prompt Premier Oil 2020 output forecast cut
RE
02:26aCatcher field problems prompt Premier Oil 2020 output forecast cut
RE
02:07aPREMIER OIL : Trading and Operations Update
PU
11/03Premier Oil creditors approve merger with Chrysaor
RE
11/03PREMIER OIL : Creditor support for the proposed merger with Chrysaor
PU
10/14UK watchdog fines fund ARCM over Premier Oil short selling breaches
RE
10/06Premier Oil's takeover a blueprint for more deals as uncertainty bites
RE
10/06Progress in Brexit talks push London midcaps higher; Restaurant Group jumps
RE
10/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/06Chrysaor to take over Premier Oil, creating UK North Sea's biggest producer
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 078 M - -
Net income 2020 -667 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 205 M 205 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 770
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart PREMIER OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Oil plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,43 $
Last Close Price 0,22 $
Spread / Highest target 277%
Spread / Average Target 93,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Richard Charles Durrant Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Royston Wheaton Chief Operating Officer
Richard Andrew Rose Executive Director & Finance Director
Nic Braley Chief Commercial & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER OIL PLC-82.87%205
CNOOC LIMITED-31.79%48 428
CONOCOPHILLIPS-45.75%38 115
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-37.64%24 654
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-49.96%24 613
ECOPETROL S.A.-39.22%22 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group