Premier Oil : Publication of Circular, Prospectus and Notice of General Meeting

Premier is pleased to confirm that the Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') has today approved Premier's shareholder circular (the 'Circular') and prospectus (the 'Prospectus') in relation to the Transaction. The Circular will be sent or made available to Premier's shareholders shortly. The Circular contains further information on the Transaction and a notice convening a general meeting of Premier's shareholders at 2pm on 12 January 2021 at 23 Lower Belgrave Street, London, SW1W 0NR (the 'General Meeting') to consider and approve the Transaction.

The Circular and Prospectus have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism (the 'NSM') and will be available for inspection on the NSM's website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. These documents will also be available on Premier's website at www.premier-oil.com.

A live webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be held tomorrow at 11am (GMT), the details of which can be found on Premier's website (www.premier-oil.com).

Terms defined in the announcement of 6 October shall have the same meaning in this announcement.

