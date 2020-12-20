Log in
PREMIER OIL PLC

(PMO)
Premier Oil : Publication of Circular, Prospectus and Notice of General Meeting

12/20/2020 | 03:15pm EST
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT AND NOT A CIRCULAR OR PROSPECTUS OR EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT AND INVESTORS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION ON THE BASIS OF ITS CONTENTS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF, AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS, ANY OFFER, INVITATION OR RECOMMENDATION TO PURCHASE, SELL OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION AND NEITHER THE ISSUE OF THE INFORMATION NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, OR ACT AS AN INDUCEMENT TO ENTER INTO, ANY INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Premier is pleased to confirm that the Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') has today approved Premier's shareholder circular (the 'Circular') and prospectus (the 'Prospectus') in relation to the Transaction. The Circular will be sent or made available to Premier's shareholders shortly. The Circular contains further information on the Transaction and a notice convening a general meeting of Premier's shareholders at 2pm on 12 January 2021 at 23 Lower Belgrave Street, London, SW1W 0NR (the 'General Meeting') to consider and approve the Transaction.

The Circular and Prospectus have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism (the 'NSM') and will be available for inspection on the NSM's website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. These documents will also be available on Premier's website at www.premier-oil.com.

A live webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be held tomorrow at 11am (GMT), the details of which can be found on Premier's website (www.premier-oil.com).

Terms defined in the announcement of 6 October shall have the same meaning in this announcement.

Enquiries
Premier Oil plc
Richard Rose, Finance Director 020 7824 1116
Elizabeth Brooks, Head of Investor Relations

RBC Capital Markets(Financial Adviser, Sponsor and Joint Corporate Broker) 020 7653 4000
Matthew Coakes
Rupert Walford
Elliot Thomas

Jefferies (Joint Corporate Broker) 020 7029 8000
Tony White
Will Soutar

Disclaimer

Premier Oil plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 20:14:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
