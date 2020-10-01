Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier Oil plc    PMO   GB00B43G0577

PREMIER OIL PLC

(PMO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/01 05:58:03 am
16.385 GBX   -1.32%
05:26aPremier Oil creditors extend debt test waiver to Nov. 5
RE
09/25Premier Oil seeks new covenant waiver extension - source
RE
09/23Premier Oil seeks another price cut for BP North Sea deal - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier Oil creditors extend debt test waiver to Nov. 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:26am EDT

* Creditors poised to choose future path for Premier

* Potential Chrysaor deal still on table

* Little interest in debt auction at 72 cents/dollar -source

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Creditors of Premier Oil have extended a waiver for the group's debt covenant test until Nov. 5, Premier said on Thursday, granting it breathing space to avoid an immediate debt crunch and work on a longer-term plan.

Premier needs to convince at least 75% of its creditors that the best solution is for the company to extend debt maturities to 2025 and try to raise $530 million, part of which would be spent on buying assets from BP to boost production.

In August, Premier said it had 45% of creditors on board. It did not provide an updated tally on Thursday.

"Premier's creditors have approved an extension to the previously announced Stable Platform Agreement with the group's financial covenants waived through to 5 November 2020," Premier said after its previous waiver ran out on Wednesday.

"Discussions continue relating to the proposed refinancing and possible alternative transactions."

Premier, saddled with about $1.9 billion in net debt, is in talks with rival Chrysaor on an alternative deal.

Backed by private equity firms EIG Global Partners and Harbour Energy, Chrysaor is one of many private companies that have ploughed billions of dollars into energy investments in the North Sea, with a view to possible stock market flotations.

Chrysaor would not buy any debt in a potential deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said. Typically, debt holders take precedence over shareholders in a liquidity crunch.

Premier Oil hired investment banks RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies, while Barclays and Bank of Montreal (BMO) are advising Chrysaor, the sources said.

Premier's biggest creditor, hedge fund ARCM, held an auction for $200 million of Premier's debt last week at 72 cents to the dollar but attracted limited interest, according to a source close to matter.

Premier, ARCM and Chrysaor declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL -0.42% 77.84 Delayed Quote.-22.66%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.12% 97.48 Delayed Quote.-45.66%
BP PLC -0.35% 224.3 Delayed Quote.-52.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.14% 42.05 Delayed Quote.-35.59%
PREMIER OIL PLC -0.54% 16.5148 Delayed Quote.-83.09%
WTI -0.06% 39.97 Delayed Quote.-36.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PREMIER OIL PLC
05:26aPremier Oil creditors extend debt test waiver to Nov. 5
RE
09/25Premier Oil seeks new covenant waiver extension - source
RE
09/23Premier Oil seeks another price cut for BP North Sea deal - sources
RE
09/23Premier oil in talks with bp to lower price of north sea oilfields acquisitio..
RE
09/21Bids for Exxon UK's oil and gas fields due on October 28- sources
RE
09/17Premier Oil receives indicative support of $325 million for capital increase ..
RE
09/15Premier Oil in talks with Chrysaor for refinancing alternative
RE
09/09FACTBOX : Companies seeking restructuring to secure post-COVID future
RE
09/03PREMIER OIL : awarded 3 licences in UK's 32nd Round
PU
09/03UK Oil & Gas Authority Awards 65 Companies Licenses in Offshore Round
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 080 M - -
Net income 2020 -819 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 198 M 198 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 770
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart PREMIER OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Oil plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,49 $
Last Close Price 0,21 $
Spread / Highest target 300%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Richard Charles Durrant Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Royston Wheaton Chief Operating Officer
Richard Andrew Rose Executive Director & Finance Director
Nic Braley Chief Commercial & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER OIL PLC-83.09%198
CNOOC LIMITED-42.52%42 919
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.50%35 223
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-57.09%20 926
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.84%20 233
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-49.19%18 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group