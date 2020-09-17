Log in
Premier Oil plc    PMO   GB00B43G0577

PREMIER OIL PLC

(PMO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier Oil receives indicative support of $325 million for capital increase - source

09/17/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Premier Oil has received indicative, non-binding support in excess of a targeted $325 million for a capital increase linked to a debt restructuring, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The company needs 75% of its creditors to agree to the restructuring plans, a threshold it has not yet reached, the source told Reuters on Thursday. Once the threshold has been hit, it can start the official bookbuilding process for the capital raise.

Premier said on Tuesday it was in talks with private-equity backed oil producer Chrysaor and several other parties on alternatives to the restructuring and capital raise plan it announced on Aug. 20.

Premier said last month it was seeking $530 million in fresh equity, of which existing creditors said they would underwrite $205 million in a potential debt-for-equity swap, should Premier find $325 million in fresh equity elsewhere.

The company had a market capitalisation of around 180 million pounds on Thursday and net debt of just under $2 billion.

"The proposed long term refinancing announced on 20th August is in the best interests of all of Premier's stakeholders and has already received very strong indications of equity support," a spokesman for Premier said.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Clara Denina, Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.79% 43.41 Delayed Quote.-38.41%
PREMIER OIL PLC -1.32% 19.465 Delayed Quote.-79.91%
WTI 2.31% 41.05 Delayed Quote.-34.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 080 M - -
Net income 2020 -819 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 235 M 236 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 770
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart PREMIER OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Oil plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,49 $
Last Close Price 0,26 $
Spread / Highest target 236%
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Richard Charles Durrant Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Royston Wheaton Chief Operating Officer
Richard Andrew Rose Executive Director & Finance Director
Nic Braley Chief Commercial & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER OIL PLC-79.91%236
CNOOC LIMITED-35.49%47 124
CONOCOPHILLIPS-46.06%37 626
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-51.22%23 790
ECOPETROL S.A.-38.16%22 720
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-41.95%21 868
