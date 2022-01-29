PREMIER PAINTS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

Directors' interest in shares

Pursuant to Sections 275 and 276 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the direct and indirect interest of the Directors in the shares of the Company as notified by them and recorded in the Register is as follows:

PREMIER PAINTS PLC DIRECTORS' HOLDING AS AT 31 DEC 2021 AND 31 DEC 2020

31-Dec-2021 31-Dec-2020 NAMES OF DIRECTORS HOLDING % HOLDING HOLDING % HOLDING CHIEF ABEL GBOLAHAN O. BANKOLE 15,548,850 12.64 15,548,850 12.64 MR. ADEDOYIN A. ADEYINKA 12.02 12.02 MR. OLALEYE A. ADEYINKA INDIRECT 51.22 INDIRECT 63,000,000 39.20 63,000,000 51.22 39.20 DR. M.K.O. BALOGUN ALHAJI RASHEED O. YUSSUFF NIL NIL DR. BANJI OYEGBAMI NIL NIL ENGINEER OLAWALE BANKOLE 1, 500, 000 1.22 1, 500, 000 1.22 DR. ADE YUSUF NIL TOTAL 80, 048, 850 64.86 80, 048, 850 64.86

Directors' interest in contracts

None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of Section 277 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 of any direct or indirect interest in contracts with which the Company is involved as at 31 December 2021 (2020: Nil).

Analysis of shareholding

According to the Register of Members, the following shareholders held more than 5% of the Issued Share Capital of the Company as at reporting date.

2021 2020 Number of % Holding Number of % Holding shares shares Chief A.G.O. Bankole 15,548,850 13% 15,548,850 13% TGHL Capital Limited 63,000,000 51% 63,000,000 51% & Clover Global Resources Ltd

SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

The Company confirms that there is in place a Securities Trading Policy which applies to all employees and Directors of the Company in compliance with Rule 17.15 of The Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rules of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rules) which states that: ―Every Issuer shall establish a Securities Trading Policy which apply to all employees and Directors and shall be circulated to all employees that may at times possess any insider or material information about the Issuer. The Trading Policy shall include the need to embrace confidentiality against external advisers'

The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 14 of the Amended Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange by adopting a Code of Conduct regarding securities transactions by its Directors and Staff. All Directors and all Staff have complied with the Listing Rules and the Issuer's Code of Conduct regarding securities transactions.