PREMIER PAINTS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
01/29/2022 | 08:21pm EST
PREMIER PAINTS PLC
UN-AUDITED REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DEC, 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PAGE
CORPORATE INFORMATION
3
DIRECTORS INTEREST & SHAREHOLDING ANALYSIS
4
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE/ FREE FLOAT STATUS
5
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
6
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
7
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
8
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
9
STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
10-22
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
23-25
FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY
26
PREMIER PAINTS PLC
UN-AUDITED REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DEC, 2021
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chief Ogooluwa Bankole
Chairman
Dr. Mufutau Adeoye Yusuf
Managing Director
Mr.Adedoyin Adeyinka
Non-Executive
Mr. Olaleye Adeyinka
Non-Executive
Engineer M.K.O. Balogun
Non -Executive
Dr.Banji Oyegbami
Non-Executive
Alhaji Rasheed.O.Yussuff
Non-Executive
SECRETARIES
Mrs. Fatima Lawal
REGISTERED OFFICE
KM 2, Ifo Ibogun Road, Ifo, Ogun State
REGISTERED NUMBER
RC49197
REGISTRAR
Cardinal Stone (Registrars) Limited
335/ 337, Herbert Macaulay Way, Sabo B/Stop
Yaba,
Lagos
BANKERS
Unity Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Polaris Bank Plc
Access Bank Plc
AUDITOR
TAC Professional Services,
(Chartered Accountants)
Plot 22, Adebisi Oguniyi Crescent,
Off Oladimeji Alo Street,
Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Directors' interest in shares
Pursuant to Sections 275 and 276 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the direct and indirect interest of the Directors in the shares of the Company as notified by them and recorded in the Register is as follows:
PREMIER PAINTS PLC DIRECTORS' HOLDING AS AT 31 DEC 2021 AND 31 DEC 2020
31-Dec-2021
31-Dec-2020
NAMES OF DIRECTORS
HOLDING
% HOLDING
HOLDING
% HOLDING
CHIEF ABEL GBOLAHAN O. BANKOLE
15,548,850
12.64
15,548,850
12.64
MR. ADEDOYIN A. ADEYINKA
12.02
12.02
MR. OLALEYE A. ADEYINKA
INDIRECT
51.22
INDIRECT
63,000,000
39.20
63,000,000
51.22
39.20
DR. M.K.O. BALOGUN
ALHAJI RASHEED O. YUSSUFF
NIL
NIL
DR. BANJI OYEGBAMI
NIL
NIL
ENGINEER OLAWALE BANKOLE
1, 500, 000
1.22
1, 500, 000
1.22
DR. ADE YUSUF
NIL
TOTAL
80, 048, 850
64.86
80, 048, 850
64.86
Directors' interest in contracts
None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of Section 277 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 of any direct or indirect interest in contracts with which the Company is involved as at 31 December 2021 (2020: Nil).
Analysis of shareholding
According to the Register of Members, the following shareholders held more than 5% of the Issued Share Capital of the Company as at reporting date.
2021
2020
Number of
% Holding
Number of
% Holding
shares
shares
Chief A.G.O. Bankole
15,548,850
13%
15,548,850
13%
TGHL Capital Limited
63,000,000
51%
63,000,000
51%
& Clover Global Resources Ltd
SECURITIES TRADING POLICY
The Company confirms that there is in place a Securities Trading Policy which applies to all employees and Directors of the Company in compliance with Rule 17.15 of The Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rules of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rules) which states that: ―Every Issuer shall establish a Securities Trading Policy which apply to all employees and Directors and shall be circulated to all employees that may at times possess any insider or material information about the Issuer. The Trading Policy shall include the need to embrace confidentiality against external advisers'
The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 14 of the Amended Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange by adopting a Code of Conduct regarding securities transactions by its Directors and Staff. All Directors and all Staff have complied with the Listing Rules and the Issuer's Code of Conduct regarding securities transactions.
