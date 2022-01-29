Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Premier Paints Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PREMPAINTS   NGPREMPAINT2

PREMIER PAINTS PLC

(PREMPAINTS)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PREMIER PAINTS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/29/2022 | 08:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PREMIER PAINTS PLC

UN-AUDITED REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DEC, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

CORPORATE INFORMATION

3

DIRECTORS INTEREST & SHAREHOLDING ANALYSIS

4

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE/ FREE FLOAT STATUS

5

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

6

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

7

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

8

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

9

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

10-22

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23-25

FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY

26

PREMIER PAINTS PLC

UN-AUDITED REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DEC, 2021

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chief Ogooluwa Bankole

Chairman

Dr. Mufutau Adeoye Yusuf

Managing Director

Mr.Adedoyin Adeyinka

Non-Executive

Mr. Olaleye Adeyinka

Non-Executive

Engineer M.K.O. Balogun

Non -Executive

Dr.Banji Oyegbami

Non-Executive

Alhaji Rasheed.O.Yussuff

Non-Executive

SECRETARIES

Mrs. Fatima Lawal

REGISTERED OFFICE

KM 2, Ifo Ibogun Road, Ifo, Ogun State

REGISTERED NUMBER

RC49197

REGISTRAR

Cardinal Stone (Registrars) Limited

335/ 337, Herbert Macaulay Way, Sabo B/Stop

Yaba,

Lagos

BANKERS

Unity Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Polaris Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc

AUDITOR

TAC Professional Services,

(Chartered Accountants)

Plot 22, Adebisi Oguniyi Crescent,

Off Oladimeji Alo Street,

Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Directors' interest in shares

Pursuant to Sections 275 and 276 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the direct and indirect interest of the Directors in the shares of the Company as notified by them and recorded in the Register is as follows:

PREMIER PAINTS PLC DIRECTORS' HOLDING AS AT 31 DEC 2021 AND 31 DEC 2020

31-Dec-2021

31-Dec-2020

NAMES OF DIRECTORS

HOLDING

% HOLDING

HOLDING

% HOLDING

CHIEF ABEL GBOLAHAN O. BANKOLE

15,548,850

12.64

15,548,850

12.64

MR. ADEDOYIN A. ADEYINKA

12.02

12.02

MR. OLALEYE A. ADEYINKA

INDIRECT

51.22

INDIRECT

63,000,000

39.20

63,000,000

51.22

39.20

DR. M.K.O. BALOGUN

ALHAJI RASHEED O. YUSSUFF

NIL

NIL

DR. BANJI OYEGBAMI

NIL

NIL

ENGINEER OLAWALE BANKOLE

1, 500, 000

1.22

1, 500, 000

1.22

DR. ADE YUSUF

NIL

TOTAL

80, 048, 850

64.86

80, 048, 850

64.86

Directors' interest in contracts

None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of Section 277 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 of any direct or indirect interest in contracts with which the Company is involved as at 31 December 2021 (2020: Nil).

Analysis of shareholding

According to the Register of Members, the following shareholders held more than 5% of the Issued Share Capital of the Company as at reporting date.

2021

2020

Number of

% Holding

Number of

% Holding

shares

shares

Chief A.G.O. Bankole

15,548,850

13%

15,548,850

13%

TGHL Capital Limited

63,000,000

51%

63,000,000

51%

& Clover Global Resources Ltd

SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

The Company confirms that there is in place a Securities Trading Policy which applies to all employees and Directors of the Company in compliance with Rule 17.15 of The Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rules of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rules) which states that: ―Every Issuer shall establish a Securities Trading Policy which apply to all employees and Directors and shall be circulated to all employees that may at times possess any insider or material information about the Issuer. The Trading Policy shall include the need to embrace confidentiality against external advisers'

The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 14 of the Amended Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange by adopting a Code of Conduct regarding securities transactions by its Directors and Staff. All Directors and all Staff have complied with the Listing Rules and the Issuer's Code of Conduct regarding securities transactions.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Premier Paints plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 01:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PREMIER PAINTS PLC
01/29PREMIER PAINTS : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021Premier Paints plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021PREMIER PAINTS PLC : Half-year report
CO
2021Premier Paints plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Premier Paints plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Premier Paints plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2020PREMIER PAINTS PLC : 3rd quarter report
CO
2020Premier Paints plc Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2020PREMIER PAINTS PLC : Half-year report
CO
2020Premier Paints plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 91,9 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net income 2020 -30,6 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net Debt 2020 180 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 -37,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 230 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,1x
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart PREMIER PAINTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Paints Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mufutau Adeoye Yusuf Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Matthew Eledan Head-Finance
Ogo-Oluwa Bankole Chairman
Olawale Bankole Operations Director
Florence Dada Head-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER PAINTS PLC0.00%3
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-18.30%74 855
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-8.04%39 782
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.05%36 757
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-6.40%18 309
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-30.06%17 881