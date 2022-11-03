Premium Brands : 2022 Q3 Management's Discussion and Analysis

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the 13 and 39 Weeks Ended September 24, 2022

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is a review of the financial performance and position of Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the Company or Premium Brands) and is current to November 2, 2022. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 24, 2022, and its fiscal 2021 audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto, both of which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These documents, as well as additional information on the Company, are filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and are available online at www.sedar.com.

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars except as noted otherwise.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Premium Brands is an investment platform focused on acquiring and building food businesses in partnership with talented entrepreneurial management teams. Its current holdings consist primarily of:

Specialty food businesses. The Company considers the key characteristic of a specialty food business to be that a consumer's and/or customer's decision to purchase its products is based primarily on factors other than price, such as quality, convenience, health and/or lifestyle. As a result, specialty food businesses generally earn higher and more consistent selling margins relative to food companies that focus on less differentiated products. Furthermore, due to a variety of consumer trends impacting the food industry, these businesses tend to generate higher sales growth rates as compared to large national and international food companies.

Differentiated food distribution and wholesale businesses ("premium food distribution businesses"). The Company considers the key characteristic of a premium food distribution business to be that it offers its customers specialized and/or unique products and services in addition to logistical solutions. This enables it to generate higher and more consistent selling margins relative to the large national and international food distributors that are primarily focused on logistics.