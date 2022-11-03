Premium Brands : 2022 Q3 Management's Discussion and Analysis
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the 13 and 39 Weeks Ended September 24, 2022
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is a review of the financial performance and position of Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the Company or Premium Brands) and is current to November 2, 2022. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 24, 2022, and its fiscal 2021 audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto, both of which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These documents, as well as additional information on the Company, are filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and are available online at www.sedar.com.
All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars except as noted otherwise.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Premium Brands is an investment platform focused on acquiring and building food businesses in partnership with talented entrepreneurial management teams. Its current holdings consist primarily of:
Specialty food businesses. The Company considers the key characteristic of a specialty food business to be that a consumer's and/or customer's decision to purchase its products is based primarily on factors other than price, such as quality, convenience, health and/or lifestyle. As a result, specialty food businesses generally earn higher and more consistent selling margins relative to food companies that focus on less differentiated products. Furthermore, due to a variety of consumer trends impacting the food industry, these businesses tend to generate higher sales growth rates as compared to large national and international food companies.
Differentiated food distribution and wholesale businesses ("premium food distribution businesses"). The Company considers the key characteristic of a premium food distribution business to be that it offers its customers specialized and/or unique products and services in addition to logistical solutions. This enables it to generate higher and more consistent selling margins relative to the large national and international food distributors that are primarily focused on logistics.
The Company's premium food distribution businesses also enable it to generate and sustain additional margin by using these businesses to provide its specialty food businesses with proprietary access to a broad and diversified customer base that includes regional and specialty grocery retailers, restaurants, hotels and institutions.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The Company reports on two reportable segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution, as well as non-segmented investment income and corporate costs (Corporate). The Specialty Foods segment consists of the Company's specialty food manufacturing businesses while the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the Company's differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses as well as certain seafood processing businesses. Investment income includes interest and management fees generated from the Company's businesses that are accounted for using the equity method.
Revenue
(in millions of dollars except percentages)
13 weeks
%
13 weeks
%
39 weeks
%
39 weeks
%
ended
(1)
ended
(1)
ended
(1)
ended
(1)
Sep 24,
Sep 25,
Sep 24,
Sep 25,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue by segment:
Specialty Foods
994.1
61.2%
776.3
57.9%
2,712.6
61.7%
2,207.7
61.6%
Premium Food Distribution
629.8
38.8%
565.5
42.1%
1,682.4
38.3%
1,378.6
38.4%
Consolidated
1,623.9
100.0%
1,341.8
100.0%
4,395.0
100.0%
3,586.3
100.0%
Expressed as a percentage of consolidated revenue.
Specialty Foods' (SF) revenue for the quarter increased by $217.8 million or 28.1% primarily due to: (i) business acquisitions, which accounted for $100.6 million of SF's growth; (ii) selling price inflation of $90.9 million, which was driven by increases implemented in reaction to inflationary pressures across a broad range of costs; (iii) organic volume growth of $31.0 million representing an organic volume growth rate (OVGR) of 4.0%; and (iv) a $13.8 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by SF's U.S. based businesses due to a weaker Canadian dollar - approximately 54.0% of SF's revenue for the quarter was generated by these businesses. These factors were partially offset by an $18.5 million accrual for a claim made by a customer for products sold in the second quarter of 2022 that did not meet the customer's specifications. The specifications issue was the result of raw materials supplied to SF that did not meet its own defined requirements, and correspondingly, the impact of this accrual on SF's gross profit is offset by an accrual for expected proceeds from claims against the associated supplier and/or the Company's insurance policies.
SF's OVGR of 4.0% was driven primarily by its artisan sandwich and specialty baked goods initiatives. This rate was within SF's long-term targeted range of 4% to 6% but significantly below its medium term growth expectations due to: (i) lower sales of branded protein products in the retail channel resulting from a shift in consumer spending to out-of-home dining and less retail featuring activity; (ii) the cancellation of a recently launched new product by a major customer as a result of the product specification issue outlined above; (iii) a shortage of turkey raw materials that resulted in short shipments to customers and/or the temporary delisting of certain deli products; (iv) a three week shutdown of production of a high volume cooked protein product due to disruptions caused by the installation of new manufacturing equipment; and (v) price related demand destruction in certain limited product categories
primarily meat snacks in the convenience store channel.
SF's revenue for the first three quarters of 2022 increased by $504.9 million or 22.9% primarily due to:
(i) selling price inflation of $246.2 million; (ii) business acquisitions, which accounted for $192.5 million
2
of the increase; (iii) organic volume growth of $36.4 million after deducting the $18.5 million customer claim recorded in the third quarter; and (iv) a $29.8 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by the Company's U.S. based businesses.
Premium Food Distribution's (PFD) revenue for the quarter increased by $64.3 million or 11.4% due to:
business acquisitions, which accounted for $52.8 million of PFD's growth; (ii) organic volume growth of $8.4 million representing an OVGR of 1.5%; and (iii) a $4.5 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by PFD's U.S. based businesses due to a weaker Canadian dollar. These factors were partially offset by selling price deflation of $1.4 million, which was entirely due to lower lobster market prices as PFD continued to implement price increases on many of its other products in reaction to broad based cost inflation.
PFD's OVGR of 1.5% was driven by: (i) a recovery in its foodservice and cruise line sales post the lifting of pandemic related restrictions; and (ii) growing momentum in several of its live and value-added lobster initiatives. This rate was below PFD's long-term targeted range of 4% to 6% primarily due to: (i) reduced retail channel sales resulting from a shift in consumer spending to out-of-home experiences and less retail featuring activity; and (ii) less trading of lobsters as PFD reallocates supply to its value-added initiatives, which resulted in a year-over-year increase in its lobster inventory.
PFD's revenue for the first three quarters of 2022 increased by $303.8 million or 22.0% primarily due to:
business acquisitions, which accounted for $168.2 million of the increase; (ii) selling price inflation of $100.4 million; (iii) organic volume growth of $28.1 million; and (iv) a $7.1 million increase in the translated value of sales generated by the Company's U.S. based businesses.
Gross Profit
(in millions of dollars except percentages)
13 weeks
%
13 weeks
%
39 weeks
%
39 weeks
%
ended
(1)
ended
(1)
ended
(1)
ended
(1)
Sep 24,
Sep 25,
Sep 24,
Sep 25,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross profit by segment:
Specialty Foods
193.7
19.5%
156.9
20.2%
547.9
20.2%
456.2
20.7%
Premium Food Distribution
100.1
15.9%
84.5
14.9%
249.8
14.8%
211.6
15.3%
Consolidated
293.8
18.1%
241.4
18.0%
797.7
18.2%
667.8
18.6%
Expressed as a percentage of the corresponding segment's revenue.
SF's gross profit as a percentage of its revenue (gross margin) for the quarter decreased by 70 basis points primarily due to: (i) wage and freight cost inflation; (ii) additional outside storage costs associated with higher inventory levels - SF's inventory is expected (see Forward Looking Statements) to return to more normal levels over the next couple of quarters as global supply chain issues are resolved and raw material costs stabilize; (iii) retailer notice-period requirements which delayed the implementation of selling price increases being put through to address cost inflation - adjusting for a full quarter's impact of price increases implemented during the quarter, SF's normalized gross margin is approximately 19.9%; and (iv) recently acquired businesses that are undergoing significant restructurings and in the interim are generating lower margins relative to SF's average margin. These factors were partially offset by: (i) sales leveraging associated with SF's organic volume growth; and (ii) production efficiencies resulting from investments in automation, continuous improvement projects and a more stable labor market.
3
SF's gross margin for the first three quarters of 2022 decreased by 50 basis points primarily due to the factors outlined above. In regard to retailer notice-period related delays, adjusting for the year-to-date impact, SF's normalized gross margin is approximately 21.2%.
PFD's gross margin for the quarter increased by 100 basis points primarily due to higher margins on lobster based products as a result of more favorable market conditions as well as PFD's focus on value- added initiatives, partially offset by: (i) higher costs across a broad range of inputs including procured products, raw materials, freight and wages - PFD was able to offset these increases by raising its selling prices (in general, PFD's businesses have much more dynamic pricing structures relative to SF's businesses) but some of its businesses did not maintain the same margin percentage due to a variety of factors including providing its customers with time to adapt to the higher price environment and a portion of its business being structured on a cost-plus basis; and (ii) recently acquired businesses generating lower margins relative to PFD's average.
PFD's gross margin for the first three quarters of 2022 decreased by 50 basis points primarily due to: (i) the cost inflation related challenges discussed above; and (ii) recently acquired businesses generating lower margins relative to PFD's average. These factors were partially offset by sales leveraging associated with PFD's organic growth. On a year-to-date basis, the third quarter impact of higher lobster product margins was offset by a variety of lobster market-related challenges earlier in the year.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)
(in millions of dollars except percentages)
13 weeks
%
13 weeks
%
39 weeks
%
39 weeks
%
ended
(1)
ended
(1)
ended
(1)
ended
(1)
Sep 24,
Sep 25,
Sep 24,
Sep 25,
2022
2021
2022
2021
SG&A by segment:
Specialty Foods
114.7
11.5%
85.9
11.1%
318.1
11.7%
254.8
11.5%
Premium Food Distribution
47.7
7.6%
42.5
7.5%
139.5
8.3%
118.5
8.6%
Corporate
5.5
5.0
17.6
16.2
Consolidated
167.9
10.3%
133.4
9.9%
475.2
10.8%
389.5
10.9%
Expressed as a percentage of the corresponding segment's revenue.
SF's SG&A for the quarter increased by $28.8 million primarily due to: (i) business acquisitions; (ii) freight, wage and general cost inflation; and (iii) additional promotional and variable selling costs associated with its organic volume growth. These factors were partially offset by lower incentive-based compensation accruals.
SF's SG&A for the first three quarters of 2022 increased by $63.3 million primarily due to: (i) the factors outlined above; and (ii) investments made in infrastructure to support SF's long-term growth objectives.
PFD's SG&A for the quarter and for the first three quarters of 2022 increased by $5.2 million and $21.0 million, respectively, primarily due to: (i) business acquisitions; and (ii) freight and wage inflation.
4
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under IFRS and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded entities, nor should it be construed as an alternative to other earnings measures determined in accordance with IFRS.
The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the amount of normalized income generated by operating businesses controlled by the Company before taking into account its financing strategies, consumption of capital and intangible assets, taxable position and the ownership structure of non-wholly owned businesses. This measure is widely used by investors in the valuation and comparison of companies. In addition, it is used in the calculation of certain financial debt covenants associated with the Company's senior credit facilities (see Liquidity and Capital Resources - Debt Financing Activities).
The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to earnings before income taxes:
(in millions of dollars)
13 weeks
13 weeks
39 weeks
39 weeks
ended
ended
ended
ended
Sep 24,
Sep 25,
Sep 24,
Sep 25,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Earnings before income taxes
57.5
64.5
167.9
129.1
Plant start-up and restructuring costs (1)
8.7
-
14.0
1.0
Depreciation of capital assets (2)
21.8
18.4
57.5
53.2
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
7.8
6.8
23.0
20.2
Amortization of right of use assets (2)
11.6
9.5
33.6
26.8
Accretion of lease obligations (3)
5.5
5.1
16.3
13.9
Interest and other financing costs (3)
22.6
11.7
49.7
33.0
Change in fair value of option liabilities (1) (3)
-
2.6
-
26.9
Acquisition transaction costs (1)
1.3
1.4
5.0
5.8
Change in value of puttable interest in subsidiaries (4)
-
-
-
0.5
Accretion of provisions (3)
1.8
1.8
6.3
5.4
Equity loss in investments in associates (5)
2.6
0.8
14.3
5.7
Fair value gains on investments in associates (5)
-
-
(19.8)
-
Clearwater closing risk fee (1)
-
-
-
(2.4)
Acquisition bargain purchase gain (1)
-
-
-
(1.8)
Adjusted EBITDA
141.2
122.6
367.8
317.3
Amount is not part of the Company's normal operating costs and/or gains.
Amount relates to the consumption of the Company's capital assets, intangible assets or other assets.
Amount relates to the Company's financing strategies.
Amount relates to the valuation of minority shareholders' interest in certain subsidiaries of the Company.
Amount relates to businesses that the Company does not consolidate as it does not own a controlling interest.
5
