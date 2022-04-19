Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBH   CA74061A1084

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(PBH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/19 12:45:46 pm EDT
106.36 CAD   +2.21%
PREMIUM BRANDS : Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call
PU
03/30PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/16Premium brands holdings corporation - payment of q1 2022 dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premium Brands : Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

04/19/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 19, 2022 - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH) (the "Company"), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. PST (1:30 p.m. EST). Mr.

George Paleologou, President and CEO and Mr. Will Kalutycz, CFO will host the call. A press release outlining the Company's first quarter 2022 results will be issued on the morning of

Friday, May 6, 2022. Additionally, an investor presentation that will be referenced on the conference call will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

Access to the call may be obtained by calling the operator at (833) 300-9218 / (647) 689-4551 (Conference ID: 3093083) up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those who are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available through to 8:59 p.m. PST on May 20, 2022 at

(855) 859-2056 / (404) 537-3406 (passcode: 3093083). Alternatively, a recording of the conference call will be available at the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

Disclaimer

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 16:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
