    PBH   CA74061A1084

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(PBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premium Brands : Fourth Quarter 2021 — Conference Call Presentation for Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

03/10/2022 | 01:54pm EST
Fourth Quarter 2021

Conference Call

March 10, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision and should not be considered as a recommendation by Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Company") or any other person in relation to the Company's business or the securities of the Company. This presentation is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of the securities of the Company, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor. All investors should consider such factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

Extraordinary Times Extraordinary Team

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking statements with respect to the Company, including, without limitation, statements regarding its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition, proposed acquisitions, capital projects and plans, outlook and objectives of or involving the Company. While management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable and represent the Company's internal expectations and belief as of the date of this presentation, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct as such forward looking statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control which may cause its actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the words "may", "could", "should", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward looking statements in this presentation include statements with respect to the Company's expectations and/or projections regarding: (i) the Company's acquisition pipeline; (ii) its investment income; (iii) ongoing impacts of the pandemic; (iv) the Company's organic growth rate; (v) the expected rate of return on the Company's acquisitions and capital expenditures; (vi) EBITDA and sales targets; and (vii) the Company's dividends and dividend policy.

Forward looking statements are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, without limitation the expectations and assumptions outlined in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 25, 2021, a copy of which is filed electronically through SEDAR and is available online at www.sedar.com. Although the forward looking statements contained in this presentation are based on what the Company's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are outlined in the MD&A for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 25, 2021. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive.

Forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by applicable law, will not be publicly updated or revised. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward looking statements in this presentation.

By delivery of this presentation, the Company is not making any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. By accepting this presentation, the recipient agrees that the Company shall not have any liability for any representation or warranty, express or implied, contained in, or for any omission from, this presentation.

Extraordinary Times Extraordinary Team

Today's Presenters

  • George Paleologou
    President & Chief Executive Officer
  • Will Kalutycz
    Chief Financial Officer

Key Messages

  • Record fourth quarter results despite acute commodity inflation, labor shortages, supply chain challenges and renewed Omicron-related restrictions
  • Selling price increases of $111 million in the quarter ($125.1 million on a full quarter basis) with more being put through in the first quarter of 2022
  • Record annual results and free cash flow per share
  • Great progress in all platforms with the Seafood, Distribution, Sandwich and Protein platforms all at or materially exceeding $0.9 billion in annual sales
  • PB Seafood platform delivers record sales and adjusted EBITDA for the year
  • Normalized run rate sales and adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 billion and $495 million, respectively
  • Clearwater continues to perform ahead of plan with sales for the year of $533 million and EBITDA of $115 million or 21.6% of sales
  • Acquisition activity remains especially robust with four transactions closed so far in 2022
  • Record capital deployment expected in 2022 with many capacity, automation, and productivity improvement initiatives already underway
  • Well positioned to reach 2023 annual sales and adjusted EBITDA goals of $6 billion and $600 million ahead of plan

Disclaimer

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 18:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
