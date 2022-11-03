Premium Brands : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, Third Quarter 2022

Thirteen and Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 24, 2022 and September 25, 2021
(Unaudited)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that they have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA (Chartered Professional Accountants) Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
November 2, 2022
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
Sep 24,
Dec 25,
Sep 25,
2022
2021
2021
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
38.3
16.5
24.9
Accounts receivable
632.6
521.7
478.1
Inventories
821.1
645.2
513.6
Prepaid expenses and other assets
34.5
28.6
20.1
1,526.5
1,212.0
1,036.7
Capital assets
820.9
617.3
579.9
Right of use assets
494.2
464.5
442.6
Intangible assets
564.4
526.3
512.3
Goodwill
1,057.9
1,001.2
872.6
Investments in and advances to associates (note 8)
568.0
568.8
560.2
Other assets
21.8
18.8
17.5
5,053.7
4,408.9
4,021.8
Current liabilities:
Cheques outstanding
25.9
18.7
19.4
Bank indebtedness
9.5
16.3
2.2
Dividends payable (note 6)
31.4
28.4
27.7
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
435.1
445.5
420.8
Current portion of puttable interest in subsidiaries
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:42:07 UTC.