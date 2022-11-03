Advanced search
    PBH   CA74061A1084

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(PBH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
79.66 CAD    0.00%
07:33aEarnings Flash (PBH.TO) PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $1.37
MT
07:31aPremium brands holdings corporation reports record third quarter results, declares fourth quarter dividend and releases its 2022 esg progress report
AQ
11/01Premium Brands Q3 2022 Estimates Cut by BMO Capital. But Says Issues are "Transitory"
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premium Brands : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, Third Quarter 2022

11/03/2022 | 07:43am EDT
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Third Quarter 2022

Thirteen and Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 24, 2022 and September 25, 2021

(Unaudited)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that they have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA (Chartered Professional Accountants) Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

November 2, 2022

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

Sep 24,

Dec 25,

Sep 25,

2022

2021

2021

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

38.3

16.5

24.9

Accounts receivable

632.6

521.7

478.1

Inventories

821.1

645.2

513.6

Prepaid expenses and other assets

34.5

28.6

20.1

1,526.5

1,212.0

1,036.7

Capital assets

820.9

617.3

579.9

Right of use assets

494.2

464.5

442.6

Intangible assets

564.4

526.3

512.3

Goodwill

1,057.9

1,001.2

872.6

Investments in and advances to associates (note 8)

568.0

568.8

560.2

Other assets

21.8

18.8

17.5

5,053.7

4,408.9

4,021.8

Current liabilities:

Cheques outstanding

25.9

18.7

19.4

Bank indebtedness

9.5

16.3

2.2

Dividends payable (note 6)

31.4

28.4

27.7

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

435.1

445.5

420.8

Current portion of puttable interest in subsidiaries

24.1

27.1

27.1

Current portion of long-term debt (note 3)

4.3

4.6

6.7

Current portion of lease obligations

41.9

32.9

30.1

Current portion of provisions

4.8

7.7

11.5

577.0

581.2

545.5

Long-term debt (note 3)

1,469.2

1,074.0

806.4

Lease obligations

505.8

477.4

456.4

Puttable interest in subsidiaries

12.0

-

-

Deferred revenue

2.8

2.8

2.8

Provisions

66.5

63.4

57.3

Deferred income taxes

119.7

105.2

93.2

2,753.0

2,304.0

1,961.6

Convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (note 4)

477.2

331.0

456.0

Equity attributable to shareholders:

Retained earnings

70.7

35.6

22.8

Share capital (note 5)

1,714.0

1,713.3

1,563.6

Reserves

38.8

25.0

17.8

1,823.5

1,773.9

1,604.2

5,053.7

4,408.9

4,021.8

Approved by the Board of Directors

(signed) George Paleologou

Director

(signed) Johnny Ciampi

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

13 weeks

13 weeks

39 weeks

39 weeks

ended

ended

ended

ended

Sep 24,

Sep 25,

Sep 24,

Sep 25,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

1,623.9

1,341.8

4,395.0

3,586.3

Cost of goods sold

1,330.1

1,100.4

3,597.3

2,918.5

Gross profit before depreciation, amortization and plant start-up

293.8

241.4

797.7

667.8

and restructuring costs

Interest income from investments in associates

(15.3)

(14.6)

(45.3)

(39.0)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

167.9

133.4

475.2

389.5

141.2

122.6

367.8

317.3

Plant start-up and restructuring costs

8.7

-

14.0

1.0

Depreciation of capital assets

21.8

18.4

57.5

53.2

Amortization of intangible assets

7.8

6.8

23.0

20.2

Amortization of right of use assets

11.6

9.5

33.6

26.8

Accretion of lease obligations

5.5

5.1

16.3

13.9

Interest and other financing costs (note 7)

22.6

11.7

49.7

33.0

Acquisition transaction costs

1.3

1.4

5.0

5.8

Accretion of provisions

1.8

1.8

6.3

5.4

Equity loss in investments in associates

2.6

0.8

14.3

5.7

Change in fair value of option liabilities

-

2.6

-

26.9

Fair value gains on investments in associates

-

-

(19.8)

-

Change in value of puttable interest in subsidiaries

-

-

-

0.5

Clearwater closing risk fee

-

-

-

(2.4)

Acquisition bargain purchase gain

-

-

-

(1.8)

Earnings before income taxes

57.5

64.5

167.9

129.1

Provision for income taxes (recovery)

Current

11.2

18.1

38.1

55.1

Deferred

2.8

(0.5)

0.6

(20.7)

14.0

17.6

38.7

34.4

Earnings

43.5

46.9

129.2

94.7

Earnings per share:

Basic

0.97

1.08

2.89

2.18

Diluted

0.97

1.07

2.88

2.17

Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions):

Basic

44.6

43.5

44.6

43.5

Diluted

44.8

43.6

44.8

43.6

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

13 weeks

13 weeks

39 weeks

39 weeks

ended

ended

ended

ended

Sep 24,

Sep 25,

Sep 24,

Sep 25,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Earnings

43.5

46.9

129.2

94.7

Items that may be realized to earnings (loss) in future periods:

Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps

0.3

1.5

2.2

3.0

Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange currency contracts

(3.3)

0.1

(3.5)

0.5

Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) on investment in foreign operations

15.0

8.6

18.0

(3.8)

Other comprehensive earnings (loss)

12.0

10.2

16.7

(0.3)

Comprehensive earnings

55.5

57.1

145.9

94.4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
