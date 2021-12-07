Log in
    PBH   CA74061A1084

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(PBH)
Premium Brands : Investor Presentation for Premium Brands Holdings Corporation — December 2021

12/07/2021 | 10:02am EST
Investor Presentation

December 7, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision and should not be considered as a recommendation by Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Company") or any other person in relation to the Company's business or the securities of the Company. This presentation is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of the securities of the Company, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor. All investors should consider such factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking statements with respect to the Company, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition, proposed acquisitions and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. While management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable and represent the Company's internal expectations and belief as of the date of this presentation, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct as such forward looking statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control which may cause its actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the words "may", "could", "should", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward looking statements in this presentation include statements with respect to the Company's expectations regarding: (i) the Company's operational, business improvement, growth and expansion initiatives; (ii) the Company's acquisition pipeline (iii) its ESG initiatives, goals and targets; (iv) the Company's projected organic growth rate, revenues and EBITDA; (v) the Company's projected investment income; and (vi) the expected rate of return and margins on the Company's acquisitions.

Forward looking statements are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, without limitation the expectations and assumptions outlined in the Company's MD&A for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 25, 2021 and the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 26, 2020, copies of which are filed electronically through SEDAR and are available online at www.sedar.com. Although the forward looking statements contained in this presentation are based on what the Company's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are outlined in the Company's MD&A for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 25, 2021 and the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 26, 2020. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive.

Forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by applicable law, will not be publicly updated or revised. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward looking statements in this presentation.

By delivery of this presentation, the Company is not making any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. By accepting this presentation, the recipient agrees that the Company shall not have any liability for any representation or warranty, express or implied, contained in, or for any omission from, this presentation.

Extraordinary Times Extraordinary Team

2

2

Today's Presenters

  • George Paleologou
    President & Chief Executive Officer
  • Will Kalutycz
    Chief Financial Officer

Extraordinary Times Extraordinary Team

3

Premium Brands

To provide talented proven entrepreneurs with the resources they need to transform their good food businesses into bigger great food businesses

ENTREPRENEURSHIP with ACCOUNTABILITY

Extraordinary Times Extraordinary Team

4

Company Profile

2004

Current

Revenue

$0.2 billion

$4.6 billion

EBITDA

$14.1 million

$405.0 million

Business platforms

2

6

Geographic reach

Western Canada

North America

Operating facilities

8

108

Employees

900

11,000

Free cash flow per share

$0.78

$5.80

Annualized dividend rate

$ nil

$2.54 / share

Cumulative dividends

$ nil

$653.7 million

Share price

$9.75

$130.25

Extraordinary Times Extraordinary Team

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 15:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
