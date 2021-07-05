Log in
    PIC.A   CA7409103024

PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION

(PIC.A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/05 03:42:58 pm
7.3 CAD   +1.11%
04:22pPIC : Declares Quarterly Distribution
PU
07:43aPremium Income Sets Up At-The-Market Equity Program
MT
07/02PIC : Prospectus Supplement ATM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PIC: Declares Quarterly Distribution

07/05/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION

ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

Toronto, Ontario, July 5, 2021 - (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 15,

2021 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class

Ticker

Amount Per Share

Class A Shares

PIC.A

$0.20319

Preferred Shares

PIC.PR.A

$0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.comor visit www.strathbridge.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Disclaimer

Premium Income Corporation published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 20:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -42,3 M -34,3 M -34,3 M
Net income 2020 -57,1 M -46,3 M -46,3 M
Net cash 2020 12,1 M 9,81 M 9,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,77x
Yield 2020 15,4%
Capitalization 97,1 M 78,6 M 78,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Managers and Directors
John Paul Mulvihill Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
John David Germain Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Michael M. Koerner Independent Director
Robert W. Korthals Independent Director
Robert G. Bertram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION51.36%79