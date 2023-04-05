Advanced search
PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION

(PIC.A)
03:59:30 2023-04-04 pm EDT
6.490 CAD   -2.26%
12:01aPic : Declsres Quarterly Fund Distributions
PU
04/04Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution
AQ
01/30Premium Income Corporation Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
PIC: Declsres Quarterly Fund Distributions

04/05/2023
PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION

ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

Toronto, Ontario, April 4, 2023 - (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 14,

2023 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class

Ticker

Amount Per Share

Class A Shares

PIC.A

$0.20319

Preferred Shares

PIC.PR.A

$0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.comor visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Disclaimer

Premium Income Corporation published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 04:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 -17,6 M -13,1 M -13,1 M
Net income 2022 -32,8 M -24,4 M -24,4 M
Net cash 2022 55,7 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,52x
Yield 2022 13,0%
Capitalization 88,5 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,11x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Paul Mulvihill Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
John David Germain Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Michael M. Koerner Independent Director
Robert W. Korthals Independent Director
Robert G. Bertram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION-4.46%67
