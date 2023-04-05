PIC: Declsres Quarterly Fund Distributions

PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION

ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

Toronto, Ontario, April 4, 2023 - (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 14,

2023 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PIC.A $0.20319 Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.comor visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. 121 King Street West Suite 2600 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.