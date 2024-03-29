Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PNRL) (OTCQX: PNRLF) ("PNRL" or the "Company") extends an invitation to shareholders and investors to join a webinar scheduled for Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024, in Toronto at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT. Chairman of the Board, Mr. Jim Gowans, joins CEO, Mr. Keith Morrison to discuss key updates and engage in a Q&A session.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Investor Webinar

Date and time: Held in Toronto, Canada - Wednesday, April 3,2024 at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT

Where: Zoom Webinar: details to be provided upon registration.

To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__VEDBMJCSMuD9WQX8-ESHA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however to ensure there is time to get through the potential high volume of questions, we highly encourage attendees to send through questions via email beforehand to jaclyn@premiumnickel.com.

About Premium Nickel Resources Ltd.

PNRL is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on the redevelopment of the previously producing nickel, copper and cobalt resources mines owned by the Company in the Republic of Botswana. We are driven by our belief that the demand for these metals will continue to grow in the medium to long term, as a result of global urbanization and the increasing adoption of electric motors over internal combustion engines. These metals are vital for achieving a low-carbon future.

PNRL is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. Our skilled team has worked over 100 projects collectively, accumulating over 400 years of resource discoveries, mine development and mine re-engineering experience on projects like the Company's Selebi and Selkirk mines. PNRL's senior team members have on average more than 20 years of experience in every single aspect of mine discovery and development, from geology to operations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Keith Morrison

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd.

For further information about Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., please contact:

Jaclyn Ruptash

Vice President, Communications and Government and Investor Relations

+1 (604) 770-4334

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

