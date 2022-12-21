Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSCRF   CA74061J1093

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD.

(WSCRF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:31 2022-12-21 pm EST
1.014 USD   +2.44%
01:49pPremium Nickel Resources : British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission Manitoba Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission - Form 6-K
PU
12/07Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Announces Change to Its Board of Directors
AQ
12/07Premium Nickel Resources : ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premium Nickel Resources : British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission Manitoba Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission - Form 6-K

12/21/2022 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Manitoba Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission

Re: Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") - Change of Auditor

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, please find enclosed herewith the Reporting Package comprised of the following documents:

1. Notice of Change of Auditor dated December 5, 2022 from the Corporation, a copy of which is annexed as Schedule "A" hereto (the "Notice");
2. Letter from the successor auditor, MNP LLP, dated December 5, 2022, a copy of which is annexed as Schedule "B" hereto (the "Successor Auditor Letter");
3. Letter from the predecessor auditor, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, dated December 14, 2022, a copy of which is annexed as Schedule "C" hereto (the "Predecessor Auditor Letter"); and
4. Confirmation from the Audit Committee of the board of directors of the Corporation, that the Audit Committee has reviewed the Notice, the Successor Auditor Letter and the Predecessor Auditor Letter, a copy of which is annexed as Schedule "D" hereto.
Yours truly,
/s/ Sarah Zhu
Sarah Zhu
Chief Financial Officer

SCHEDULE "A"

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR

See attached.

A-1

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD.

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR
(National Instrument 51-102)

TO: Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP
AND TO: MNP LLP
AND TO: The securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario
RE: Notice Regarding Change of Auditor Pursuant to Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")

Notice is hereby given of a change of the auditor of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") pursuant to section 4.11 of NI 51-102.

(a) Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, the former auditor of the Corporation, has notified the Corporation of its resignation effective August 31, 2022, which resignation was triggered by the requirements of the Canadian Public Accountability Board.
(b) MNP LLP has been appointed as successor auditor of the Corporation, effective December 5, 2022, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation.
(c) The resignation of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP and the determination to appoint MNP LLP as auditor of the Corporation was considered and approved by both the audit committee and board of directors of the Corporation.
(d) Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP did not express a modified opinion in any of its reports for the audits of the two most recently completed fiscal years of the Corporation.
(e) No "reportable events" (as defined in section 4.11(1) of NI 51-102) have occurred.

A-2

DATED this 5th day of December, 2022.

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD.
By: /s/ Sarah Zhu

Name: Sarah Zhu

Title: Chief Financial Officer

A-3

SCHEDULE "B"

SUCCESSOR AUDITOR LETTER

See attached.

B-1

December 5, 2022

Ontario Securities Commission

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

Re: Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. - Change of Auditor

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, we have reviewed the information contained in the Notice of Change of Auditor of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. dated December 5, 2022 (the "Notice") and, based on our knowledge of such information at this time we agree with the statements made in the Notice pertaining to our firm. We advise that we have no basis to agree or disagree with the comments in the Notice relating to Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP:

Yours very truly,

/s/ MNP LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants
Ottawa, Ontario

B-2

SCHEDULE "C"

PREDECESSOR AUDITOR LETTER

See attached.

C-1

December 14, 2022

British Columbia Securities Commission

P.O. Box 10142, Pacific Centre

9TH Floor - 701 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, B.C. V7Y1L2

Alberta Securities Commission

Suite 600, 250 -5th Street S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2PoR4

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Suite 500 - 400 St. Mary Avenue

Winnipeg, MB R3C4K5

Ontario Securities Commission

20 Queen Street West, 22nd Floor

Toronto, ON M5H3S8

Dear Sirs:

Re: Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (the "Company")
Notice Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Change of Auditor

As required by the National Instrument 51-102 and in connection with our resignation as auditor of the Company, we have reviewed the information contained in the Company's Notice of Change of Auditor, dated December 5, 2022 and agree with the information contained therein, based upon our knowledge of the information relating to the said notice and of the Company at this time.

Yours very truly,
/s/ DMCL

DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

C-2

SCHEDULE "D"

AUDIT COMMITTEE CONFIRMATION

See attached.

D-1

December 15, 2022

British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Manitoba Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission

Re: Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") - Change of Auditor

I, John Hick, Chair of the audit committee of the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Audit Committee"), hereby confirm, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, that on December 15, 2022 the Audit Committee reviewed the Notice of Change of Auditor dated December 5, 2022, the reply letter from MNP LLP dated December 5, 2022, and the reply letter from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP dated December 14, 2022.

Yours truly,
/s/ John Hick
John Hick
Chair, Audit Committee

D-2

Attachments

Disclaimer

North American Nickel Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 18:47:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD.
01:49pPremium Nickel Resources : British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commi..
PU
12/07Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Announces Change to Its Board of Directors
AQ
12/07Premium Nickel Resources : ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K
PU
12/06Premium Nickel Resources : ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR - Form 6-K
PU
12/06Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Announces Resignation of Sheldon Inwentash as Director
CI
11/30Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Announces Filing of Third Quarter Financial Statements an..
AQ
11/30Premium Nickel Resources : ANNOUNCES FILING OF THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELA..
PU
11/29Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
11/28Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. announced that it has received CAD 7 million in funding
CI
11/22Premium Nickel Resources Announces CAD $7 Million Bridge Loan
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2027 325 M - -
Net income 2027 - - -
Net Debt 2027 - - -
P/E ratio 2027 -
Yield 2027 -
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2027 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2028 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard William Morrison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark M. Fedikow President
Sarah-Wenjia Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Charles Louis Riopel Executive Chairman
John Walter Wallen Hick Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD.-41.76%115
ANTOFAGASTA PLC13.45%18 157
VEDANTA LIMITED-8.53%14 012
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-14.17%13 098
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-22.11%9 627
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-9.78%7 066