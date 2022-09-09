Prenetics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
09/09/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Revenue of US$51.7 million in the second quarter of 2022
Loss from operations of US$(17.9) million and adjusted EBITDA1 of US$6.5 million in the same period
Raises full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of US$35 million to US$45 million, with corresponding full year revenue guidance in the range of US$255 million to US$275 million
Strong cash and cash equivalents, short-term financial assets, trade receivables, deposits, prepayments and other receivables of US$215.3 million on balance sheet as of June 30, 2022
Successfully launched two pipeline products, ColoClear and Circle SnapShot in the period, growing Prenetics beyond COVID-19 testing services
Prenetics and Animoca Brands, the pioneer in Web3 signed an agreement to form a joint venture to create a decentralized digital health data platform on the Metaverse. Additional details to be announced in the fourth quarter of 2022
LONDON and HONG KONG, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Danny Yeung, CEO & Co-founder of Prenetics, said, “The current and next fiscal year are critical periods of transformative growth for Prenetics. With the full support of our management and board we have put into motion a sensible strategic plan which guides us in achieving our mission to decentralize healthcare. In doing so, we aim to further grow our business beyond diagnostic testing by penetrating prevention and personalized care segments.
At present, our genetics and diagnostics testing services continue to be our strongest offering. The diagnostics segment is a major contributor to our total revenues and places us into a strong position to execute on our diversification initiatives through M&A. Organically, we expanded our product pipeline through the launch of ColoClear, a non-invasive stool DNA test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and Circle SnapShot, an at-home painless blood test, two major initiatives in placing the control of health into consumers’ hands while in the comfort of their homes. At a global level, we continue to be in deep discussions with various M&A targets, especially in the areas of telehealth, personalized care and specialized clinics. The synergies which we believe we can build upon are expected to provide us the tools needed to build the world’s first global end-to-end healthcare ecosystem.”
Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights
Revenue was US$51.7 million for the second quarter of 2022
Loss from operations was US$(17.9) million for the second quarter of 2022. Included in the loss were employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses of US$13.0 million and other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses of US$8.8 million
Gross margin was 42% for the second quarter of 2022
Adjusted EBITDA was US$6.5 million for the second quarter of 2022
Maintained strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents, short-term financial assets, trade receivables, deposits, prepayments and other receivables of US$215.3 million to support M&A and strategic growth initiatives
Ease of quarantine policy globally accelerated resumption of travel and continued COVID-19 testing service volumes, with further momentum into the third and fourth quarter of 2022
Significant progress with M&A discussions and geographic expansion
Robust organic growth - official launch of ColoClear in June 2022 and Circle SnapShot in August 2022. Pipeline product Pet DNA expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022
Prenetics has performed and delivered more than 23 million laboratory and at-home COVID-19 tests globally as of June 30, 2022
First Half 2022 Financial Highlights
Revenue was US$143.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to US$136.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 5% year-over-year, on track to beat FY2022 guidance
Loss from operations was US$(18.4) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to profit from operations of US$25.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Included in the loss were employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses of US$22.3 million and other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses of US$10.5 million
Gross margin was 40% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 42% for the six months ended June 30, 2021
Adjusted EBITDA was US$19.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to US$32.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, achieving full year adjusted consensus estimates
Financial Outlook
Prenetics provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure.
For the third quarter of 2022, we expect:
Revenue to be in the range of US$65 million to US$70 million
Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of US$15 million to US$20 million
About Prenetics
Founded in 2014, Prenetics is a major global diagnostics and genetic testing company with the mission to bring health closer to millions of people globally and decentralize healthcare by making the three pillars — Prevention, Diagnostics and Personalized Care — comprehensive and accessible to anyone, at anytime and anywhere. Prenetics is led by visionary entrepreneur, Danny Yeung, with operations across 9 locations, including United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. Prenetics develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening; and provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing. To learn more about Prenetics, visit www.prenetics.com.
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Prenetics, and also contains certain financial forecasts and projections.
All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document, including, but not limited to, statements about Prenetics’ future results of operations and financial position, plans for new product development and geographic expansion, objectives of management for future operations, projections of market opportunity and revenue growth, competitive position, and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of Prenetics, which involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions, whether or not identified in this document, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: changes in applicable laws or regulations applicable to Prenetics; developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the regulatory environment and changes in laws, regulations or policies in which Prenetics operate; Prenetics’ ability to successfully compete in highly competitive industries and markets; Prenetics’ ability to continue to adjust its offerings to meet market demand; Prenetics’ ability to attract customers to choose its products and services and grow its ecosystem; political instability in the jurisdictions in which Prenetics operates; the overall economic environment and general market and economic conditions in the jurisdiction in which Prenetics operates; and Prenetics’ ability to execute its strategies, manage growth and maintain its corporate culture as it grows. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties included in Prenetics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Prenetics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Basis of Presentation
Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”
Unaudited Financial Information andNon-IFRS Financial Measures
To supplement Prenetics’ consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), the Company is providing non-IFRS measures, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted profit for the period. These non-IFRS financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results and trends.
Management is excluding from some or all of its non-IFRS operating results (1) Equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (2) depreciation and amortization, (3) finance income and exchange gain or loss, and (4) other discretionary items determined by management. These non-IFRS financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on the reported financial results. Management accounts for this limitation by analyzing results on an IFRS basis as well as a non-IFRS basis and also by providing IFRS measures in the Company's public disclosures.
In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-IFRS measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-IFRS measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company's non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the non-IFRS reconciliations provided in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Loss from Operations under IFRS and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)”, “Reconciliation of Gross Profit under IFRS and Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-IFRS)” and “Reconciliation of Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and Adjusted Profit for the period (Non-IFRS)” set forth at the end of this document.
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
$
$
$
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
12,863,570
13,889,642
13,037,192
Intangible assets
21,675,333
23,866,729
23,826,282
Goodwill
3,538,599
3,841,604
3,978,065
Deferred tax assets
4,983
82,387
79,702
Deferred expenses
8,538,212
-
-
Other non-current assets
449,651
637,816
693,548
Non-current assets
47,070,348
42,318,178
41,614,789
Inventories
11,296,467
15,684,851
6,829,226
Trade receivables
42,634,854
59,248,964
47,041,538
Deferred expenses
4,553,370
-
-
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
11,563,328
8,162,554
7,817,756
Amounts due from related companies
-
9,670
9,060
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
26,746,657
9,906,000
9,906,000
Cash and cash equivalents
134,379,603
34,246,918
35,288,952
Current assets
231,174,279
127,258,957
106,892,532
Total assets
278,244,627
169,577,135
148,507,321
Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
596,151
740,057
659,498
Preference shares liabilities
-
517,102,888
486,404,770
Warrant liabilities
8,311,000
-
-
Lease liabilities
3,066,826
3,242,210
3,600,232
Non-current liabilities
11,973,977
521,085,155
490,664,500
Trade payables
8,571,871
14,216,664
9,979,726
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
14,735,987
31,374,348
36,280,298
Contract liabilities
9,762,974
11,548,746
9,587,245
Lease liabilities
1,874,093
1,503,240
1,666,978
Bank loans
9,201,820
12,076,364
-
Tax payable
3,121,962
2,807,049
1,223,487
Current liabilities
47,268,707
73,526,411
58,737,734
Total liabilities
59,242,684
594,611,566
549,402,234
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
$
$
$
Equity
Share capital (US$0.0001 par value, 500,000,000
shares authorized and 110,979,347 shares issued
(March 31, 2022: US$0.0001 par value, 500,000,000
shares authorized and 14,932,033 shares issued;
December 31, 2021: US$0.0001 par value,
500,000,000 shares authorized and 14,932,033
shares issued))
11,098
1,493
1,493
Reserves
219,075,867
(424,950,903
)
(400,811,431
)
Total equity/(equity deficiency) attributable to equity
shareholders of the Company
219,086,965
(424,949,410
)
(400,809,938
)
Non-controlling interests
(85,022
)
(85,021
)
(84,975
)
Total equity/(equity deficiency)
219,001,943
(425,034,431
)
(400,894,913
)
Total equity and liabilities
278,244,627
169,577,135
148,507,321
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
$
$
Revenue
143,760,317
136,477,480
Direct costs
(86,027,559
)
(79,851,389
)
Gross profit
57,732,758
56,626,091
Other income and other net (losses)/gains
(585,339
)
356,043
Selling and distribution expenses (included employee equity-settled
share-based payment expenses of $39,642 (2021: $5,853))
(8,402,422
)
(6,283,243
)
Research and development expenses (included employee equity-settled
share-based payment expenses of $2,897,319 (2021: $699,028))
(8,664,734
)
(2,933,491
)
Administrative and other operating expenses (included employee
equity-settled share-based payment expenses of $19,213,164
(2021: $2,566,014))
(58,528,531
)
(21,889,982
)
(Loss)/profit from operations
(18,448,268
)
25,875,418
Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
(1,659,343
)
-
Share-based payments on listing2
(89,546,601
)
-
Fair value loss on convertible securities
-
(29,054,669
)
Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities
(60,091,353
)
-
Fair value loss on warrant liabilities
(1,539,577
)
-
Other finance costs
(3,939,574
)
(422,356
)
Loss before taxation
(175,224,716
)
(3,601,607
)
Income tax expense
(1,938,375
)
(4,258,869
)
Loss for the period
(177,163,091
)
(7,860,476
)
Other comprehensive income for the period
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange difference on translation of:
- financial statements of subsidiaries and a joint venture
outside Hong Kong
(4,775,936
)
(147,833
)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(181,939,027
)
(8,008,309
)
Loss attributable to:
Equity shareholders of Prenetics
(177,163,044
)
(7,855,358
)
Non-controlling interests
(47
)
(5,118
)
(177,163,091
)
(7,860,476
)
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity shareholders of Prenetics
(181,938,980
)
(8,003,191
)
Non-controlling interests
(47
)
(5,118
)
(181,939,027
)
(8,008,309
)
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
$
$
Loss per share
Basic loss per share
(3.57
)
(0.26
)
Diluted loss per share
(3.57
)
(0.26
)
Weighted average number of common shares:
Basic
49,616,648
30,396,578
Diluted
49,616,648
30,396,578
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
For the three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
$
$
$
Revenue
51,716,268
92,044,049
79,023,326
Direct costs
(30,021,343
)
(56,006,216
)
(44,332,377
)
Gross profit
21,694,925
36,037,833
34,690,949
Other income and other net losses
(556,328
)
(29,011
)
(74,125
)
Selling and distribution expenses (included employee
equity-settled share-based payment expenses
of $30,150 (March 31, 2022: $9,492;
June 30, 2021: $4,316))
(3,119,276
)
(5,283,146
)
(3,928,747
)
Research and development expenses (included
employee equity-settled share-based payment
expenses of $1,647,701 (March 31, 2022:
$1,249,618; June 30, 2021: $791,495))
(4,843,244
)
(3,821,490
)
(1,640,316
)
Administrative and other operating expenses
(included employee equity-settled share-based
payment expenses in $11,316,433 (March 31, 2022:
$7,896,731; June 30, 2021: $2,381,565))
(31,073,684
)
(27,454,847
)
(14,228,784
)
(Loss)/profit from operations
(17,897,607
)
(550,661
)
14,818,977
Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
(1,659,343
)
-
-
Share-based payment on listing
(89,546,601
)
-
-
Fair value loss on convertible securities
-
-
(21,788,577
)
Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities
(31,815,352
)
(28,276,001
)
-
Fair value loss on warrant liabilities
(1,539,577
)
-
-
Other finance costs
(1,447,778
)
(2,491,796
)
(387,269
)
Loss before taxation
(143,906,258
)
(31,318,458
)
(7,356,869
)
Income tax expense
(270,937
)
(1,667,438
)
(2,418,181
)
Loss for the period
(144,177,195
)
(32,985,896
)
(9,775,050
)
Other comprehensive income for the period
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange difference on translation of:
- financial statements of subsidiaries and a joint
venture outside Hong Kong
(4,245,198
)
(530,738
)
(144,558
)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(148,422,393
)
(33,516,634
)
(9,919,608
)
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
For the three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
$
$
$
Loss attributable to:
Equity shareholders of Prenetics
(144,177,194
)
(32,985,850
)
(9,772,377
)
Non-controlling interests
(1
)
(46
)
(2,673
)
(144,177,195
)
(32,985,896
)
(9,775,050
)
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity shareholders of Prenetics
(148,422,392
)
(33,516,588
)
(9,916,935
)
Non-controlling interests
(1
)
(46
)
(2,673
)
(148,422,393
)
(33,516,634
)
(9,919,608
)
Loss per share
Basic loss per share
(2.91
)
(1.06
)
(0.32
)
Diluted loss per share
(2.91
)
(1.06
)
(0.32
)
Weighted average number of common shares:
Basic
49,616,648
31,207,949
30,396,578
Diluted
49,616,648
31,207,949
30,396,578
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
Reconciliation of (Loss)/profit from Operations under IFRS and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)
______________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) represents (loss)/profit from operations under IFRS before equity-settled share-based payment expenses, depreciation and amortization, other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-operating recurring expense, and finance income, exchange gain or loss. See the section titled “Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliation of (Loss)/Profit from Operations under IFRS and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)” for more details. 2 The acquisition of the net assets of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (“Artisan”) on May 18, 2022 does not meet the definition of a business under IFRS and has therefore been accounted for as a share-based payment. The excess of fair value of Prenetics shares issued over the fair value of Artisan’s identifiable net assets acquired represents compensation for the service of a stock exchange listing for its shares and is expensed as incurred.