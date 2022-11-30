Prenetics Global : Announces US$20 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Inclusion into the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index - Form 6-K

Prenetics Announces US$20 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Inclusion into the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program, and that it has been included as a constituent stock in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (Hong Kong), with such inclusion to become effective after the U.S. market close today.

Board Approval of Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase its class A ordinary shares with an aggregate value of up to US$20 million during a 24-month period (the "Repurchase Program").

Under the Repurchase Program, the Company may make repurchases from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, and the Company may enter into one or more trading plans. The Company plans to fund the repurchase program using existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. The timing and amount of the share repurchases made pursuant to the program will be decided by the Company based on its evaluation of market conditions and be subject to various factors, including the Company's capital position, liquidity, financial performance and alternative uses of capital, stock trading price, regulatory requirements and general market conditions. This repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares or securities and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

Inclusion in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (Hong Kong)

Effective after the U.S. market close today, Prenetics will be included as a constituent stock in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (Hong Kong).

Following the inclusion of Prenetics, there will be a total of 17 HK-headquartered companies included in this Hong Kong index. According to MSCI, the entire MSCI Global Micro Cap index includes a total of 299 constituents in 22 developed markets (with Hong Kong included). Please visit the below link for more information.

https://www.msci.com/our-solutions/indexes/market-classification

MSCI is a leading provider of global equity indices. It is widely recognised as a benchmark for global institutional investors to optimise their investment portfolios especially passive index funds. It covers companies with good operation results in particular and assessments are based on some objective factors such as market capitalisation, free float and liquidity, foreign inclusion factor requirement and minimum length of trading requirement etc.

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Prenetics, said "Our announcement today of our share repurchase program demonstrates our commitment to deliver long term value to our shareholders. We believe the recent volatility not only in the global market but in particular of our shares, driven by the expiry of our lock-up, which are now trading below our net book value of US$207m has provided us with an opportunity to generate strong returns for our shareholders.

Our business fundamentals remain strong with a very healthy balance sheet of US$250m in net current assets, and are on target to deliver an uplifted financial forecast in the range of US$270-280m in revenue and US$47-53m in adjusted EBITDA for FY2022. We remain committed to a disciplined and flexible capital allocation strategy in conjunction with other opportunities such as organic growth, M&A and other forms of accreditive capital deployment."

In addition, Prenetics' inclusion in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (Hong Kong) represents a key milestone and reflects the confidence of stakeholders in the Company's long term growth strategy. This is the first index in which Prenetics is included and we look forward to being included in additional indices in the short-term future."