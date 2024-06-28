PREOS: Frankfurt Higher Regional Court rejects application for release regarding the resolutions on the 7.5% PREOS convertible bond 2019/2024 / Insolvency application now required

EQS-Ad-hoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

28-Jun-2024 / 15:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Frankfurt am Main, June 28, 2024 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) announces that the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt am Main today rejected the company's application for approval to implement the resolutions of the vote without meeting from December 1 to December 3, 2023 for the 7.5% PREOS convertible bond 2019/2024 (ISIN: DE000A254NA6). This means that the resolutions to restructure the PREOS convertible bond cannot be implemented as planned by PREOS. Against this background, PREOS is required to file for insolvency by July 1, 2024.



