31-May-2024 / 16:11 CET/CEST

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Frank Schneider new sole member of the Management Board Frankfurt am Main, May 31, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG (“PREOS”, ISIN DE000A2LQ850) today dismissed Stephan Noetzel as a member of the company's Management Board with immediate effect and Frank Schneider was appointed as a member of the Management Board with effect from June 1, 2024 and resigned from the Supervisory Board of PREOS with immediate effect. Schneider will lead PREOS as sole director. He is an experienced lawyer with many years of expertise as a board member in the real estate sector.

