PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with large majority

Frankfurt/Main, 9 December 2022 - At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) approved all items on the agenda with a large majority of more than 99.8 percent of the votes. Among other things, it was decided to carry forward the net profit for the fiscal year 2021 in the amount of EUR 50.3 million in full. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved to extend the deadline for implementing the capital increase through contributions in kind by six months to June 8, 2023. The capital increase against contributions in kind was resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 9, 2022.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting can be found here: https://www.preos.de/en-us/investor-relations/

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. In terms of acquisitions, the focus is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt am Main.

