PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Invitation to vote without a meeting to appoint a joint representative of the bondholders of the 7.5% convertible bond 2019/2024



23-Aug-2023 / 12:56 CET/CEST

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Invitation to vote without a meeting to appoint a joint representative of the bondholders of the 7.5% convertible bond 2019/2024

Frankfurt am Main, 23. August 2023 – The Management Board of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) today resolved with the consent of the Supervisory Board to again invite the bondholders of the 7.5% convertible bond 2019/2024 (ISIN: DE000A254NA6 - "PREOS Convertible Bond") to a vote without a meeting. The sole subject of the resolution will be the appointment of a joint representative of all bondholders.

At the suggestion of the bondholders, PREOS will propose Mr. Klaus Nieding, lawyer and Vice President of Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz e.V., as joint representative. After the qualified majorities required for a proposed restructuring of the PREOS convertible bond were narrowly missed in a vote without a meeting at the end of July and a joint representative could also not yet be appointed (see ad hoc release dated July 31, 2023), PREOS intends to first enter into talks and negotiations with the joint representative now proposed for appointment on the remaining options for a restructuring of the PREOS convertible bond.

The vote without a meeting shall take place in the period from September 9 2023, 00:00 (CEST) to September 11 2023, 24:00 (CEST).

The corresponding invitation to vote is expected to be published on August 25, 2023 on the homepage of PREOS (https://www.preos.de/en-us/) under the heading "Investor Relations" in the section "Convertible Bond 2019/2024" and in the Federal Gazette.