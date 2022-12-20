EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Leasing success at LES3 in Eschborn



20.12.2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Frankfurt/Main, 20 December 2022 – Leasing success for PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850): The telecommunications company Cisco Systems and the automotive supplier Continental have extended their existing leases at the PREOS existing property LES3 in Eschborn just outside Frankfurt am Main. Cisco Systems has extended its existing lease at 6,000 square feet of occupied space through July 2028. Continental has leased 9,000 square meters of space in LES3 and renewed its lease until October 2026.

The LES3 office property in Eschborn is fully leased and has been in the PREOS portfolio since 2020. The average remaining term of the leases at LES3 is now 4.6 years. PREOS majority shareholder publity AG acts as asset manager for the property.

Stephan Noetzel, CEO of PREOS: "The Eschborn location is characterized by its immediate proximity to the financial metropolis of Frankfurt. The double leasing success shows that the demand for high-class real estate in very good locations remains unabatedly high."

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. In terms of acquisitions, the focus is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt/Main.

