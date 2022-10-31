Advanced search
  Report
2022-10-31
4.135 EUR   +1.60%
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG presents annual financial statements for 2021

10/31/2022 | 09:09am EDT
EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Miscellaneous
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG presents annual financial statements for 2021

31.10.2022 / 14:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG presents annual financial statements for 2021

Frankfurt/Main, 31 October 2022- PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) generated sales of EUR 139,549 in fiscal year 2021, compared to EUR 390,339 in the previous year. This is shown in the individual financial statements published today, which were prepared in accordance with HGB accounting principles.

In particular, the need for a value adjustment on the 23 million shares of PREOS subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG (see ad hoc release dated October 19, 2021), which was already announced in October 2021, weighed on the income statement. As of December 31, 2021, the price per GORE share held by PREOS is EUR 3.00. This results in a net loss for the year of EUR -24.48 million due to valuation, following a surplus of EUR 83.01 million in the previous year. The unappropriated surplus was determined at EUR 50.29 million for 2021 in view of the unappropriated surplus of EUR 74.77 million carried forward in full from the previous year.  

Balance sheet equity amounts to EUR 418.04 million at the balance sheet date of December 31, 2021 (end of 2020: EUR 442.51 million).

Operationally, PREOS completed a number of key transactions in 2021 despite the pandemic-related constraints, improving operating performance and contributing to a manageable operating loss of EUR -1.4 million. Among others, the WestendCarree in Frankfurt/Main with a total leasable area of 30,550 square meters was sold to the French Ardian Group. Prior to this, a lease extension for a period of five years was concluded with the Max Planck Institute in the property.

PREOS's audited individual financial statements for 2021 will be available at www.preos.de/en-us/investor-relations/ as of November 7.

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. In purchasing, the focus is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt am Main.

Press contact

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

E-mail: preos@edicto.de

 


31.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 695973566
E-mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1475841

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475841  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475841&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2019 13,8 M - -
Net income 2019 62,8 M - -
Net Debt 2019 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,26x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 462 M 459 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 84,9x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 8,00%
Managers and Directors
Frederik Mehlitz Chief Executive Officer
Udo Roland Wahid Masrouki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Noetzel Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Faillard Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoltán Ádam Zomotor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG41.32%459
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.78%31 508
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.92%25 302
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-21.65%23 347
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-14.63%21 975
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.05%20 487