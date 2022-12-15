EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: WiredScore upgrades for 'The Centurion' and 'Access Tower' in Frankfurt



15.12.2022 / 09:50 CET/CEST

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: WiredScore upgrades for "The Centurion" and "Access Tower" in Frankfurt

Frankfurt am Main, 15 December 2022 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has received upgrades to its WiredScore certifications for its portfolio properties "The Centurion" and "Access Tower". The Centurion building has now been awarded Platinum, two years after its Gold award; the Access Tower has received a Silver award from WiredScore. The certifications primarily highlighted the office properties' digital infrastructure. WiredScore certifies office properties worldwide with regard to their digital equipment.

Stephan Noetzel, CEO of PREOS: "In addition to their attractive locations, our Centurion and Access Tower office properties are also distinguished by their state-of-the-art digital equipment. This is once again successfully underpinned by the latest certifications from WiredScore."

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. In terms of acquisitions, the focus is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt/Main.

