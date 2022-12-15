Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAG   DE000A2LQ850

PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG

(PAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:31 2022-12-15 am EST
3.060 EUR   -1.29%
03:52aPreos Global Office Real Estate & Technology Ag : WiredScore upgrades for 'The Centurion' and 'Access Tower' in Frankfurt
EQ
12/09Preos Global Office Real Estate & Technology Ag : Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with large majority
EQ
11/16Preos Global Office Real Estate & Technology Ag : Access Tower and Centurion Tower are Germany's first office properties to receive Shore Gold certification
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: WiredScore upgrades for 'The Centurion' and 'Access Tower' in Frankfurt

12/15/2022 | 03:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: WiredScore upgrades for 'The Centurion' and 'Access Tower' in Frankfurt

15.12.2022 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: WiredScore upgrades for "The Centurion" and "Access Tower" in Frankfurt

 

Frankfurt am Main, 15 December 2022 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has received upgrades to its WiredScore certifications for its portfolio properties "The Centurion" and "Access Tower". The Centurion building has now been awarded Platinum, two years after its Gold award; the Access Tower has received a Silver award from WiredScore. The certifications primarily highlighted the office properties' digital infrastructure. WiredScore certifies office properties worldwide with regard to their digital equipment.

 

Stephan Noetzel, CEO of PREOS: "In addition to their attractive locations, our Centurion and Access Tower office properties are also distinguished by their state-of-the-art digital equipment. This is once again successfully underpinned by the latest certifications from WiredScore."

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. In terms of acquisitions, the focus is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt/Main.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: preos@edicto.de


15.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 695973566
E-mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1514169

 
End of News EQS News Service

1514169  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514169&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG
03:52aPreos Global Office Real Estate & Te : WiredScore upgrades for 'The Centurion' and 'Access..
EQ
12/09Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items wi..
EQ
11/16Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : Access Tower and Centurion Tower are Germany's firs..
EQ
11/11PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
10/31Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG pre..
EQ
2021???????PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG publishes semi-annual figures 20..
EQ
2021Publity Plans to Sell Its PREOS Stake
CI
2021Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : 7.5 % convertible bond 2019/2024 - Publication of a..
EQ
2021Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : Shareholders approve all agenda items at Shareholde..
EQ
2021Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : with annual surplus for 2020 of around EUR 83 milli..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 13,8 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2019 62,8 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net Debt 2019 545 M 581 M 581 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,26x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 352 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 84,9x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 8,00%
Chart PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frederik Mehlitz Chief Executive Officer
Udo Roland Wahid Masrouki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Noetzel Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Faillard Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoltán Ádam Zomotor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG7.64%375
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED10.68%39 038
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.73%31 518
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.59%29 011
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.90%27 161
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.68%21 666