PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG expected to post high loss in 2022



24-Jul-2023

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG expected to post high loss in 2022 Adjustment of carrying amounts of around EUR 211 million

Net loss of around EUR 214 million expected

Equity expected to be around EUR 204 million as of Dec. 31, 2022

Reduction in current costs necessary in the coming quarters Frankfurt am Main, July 24, 2023 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) publishes key data according to HGB accounting for the financial year 2022 after a comprehensive coordination with the auditors. Accordingly, comprehensive adjustments of the valuations of Alpha Investor GmbH as well as the investment in GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") in the total amount of approximately EUR 211 million have to be made. The write-downs at Alpha Investor GmbH are mainly the result of the weak state of the German real estate market and the associated corrections to the appraised values of corresponding individual properties. The value adjustments for the investment in GORE are the result of the non-executed capital increase in kind at the company. Overall, the Management Board of PREOS assumes that, due to the aforementioned - predominantly non-cash effects - PREOS will incur a net loss of around EUR 214 million for the financial year 2022. Accordingly, the balance sheet equity of the AG is expected to decrease from EUR 418.0 million as of December 31, 2021 to EUR 204 million as of December 31, 2022. This is expected to correspond to an equity ratio of around 43 percent. PREOS expects to have audited financial statements available by the end of this week. The company is also currently exploring measures to significantly reduce ongoing costs in various areas in the coming quarters. Against this backdrop, the Management Board also considers it necessary to reduce current financing costs.





For the 7.5 % convertible bond 2019/2024 of PREOS (ISIN: DE000A254NA6), a vote without a meeting will be held, inter alia, on a resolution on the adjustment of the bond terms and conditions from July 28, 2023, 00:00 hours (CEST) to July 30, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST). Against the background of market speculation, the Management Board of PREOS expressly points out that the vote was convened at the request of an external bondholder. These are neither current or former executive bodies of PREOS nor companies in which they hold an interest. Nor is it a company that is affiliated with PREOS in terms of company law or shareholdings, or current or former executive bodies of such companies. publity AG, which as a major shareholder of PREOS also holds a significant proportion of the shares in the convertible bond, has also informed the Management Board of PREOS that it will abstain from voting on all items to be put to the vote. The Management Board of PREOS expresses its hope that these clarifications and the publication of the key data for the 2022 financial year will also significantly improve the information base for bondholders in the run-up to the vote.

