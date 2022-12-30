PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG publishes half-year figures 2022

EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

30.12.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt/Main, 30 December 2022 – PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) announces its half-year figures 2022. According to HGB accounting PREOS generated revenues of EUR 0.039 million in the first six months of 2022, which corresponds to the figure in the first half of 2021. The net loss decreased to EUR -0.03 million in the first half of the year compared to EUR -0.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

The overall economic environment was characterized by major challenges for the real estate sector as a whole in the first half of the year, above all due to the sharp rise in interest rates and high energy and commodity prices. Nevertheless, in the first six months of the year PREOS was able to set an important course for the entry of the Luxembourg investment vehicle of an insurance group as the new PREOS majority shareholder: The capital increase in kind required for the entry of the majority shareholder was resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting in June 2022.

As a result of the strategic realignment associated with the entry of the majority shareholder, PREOS expects to further increase its portfolio of properties and to grow internationally.

The half-year financial statements can be found on the PREOS website: https://www.preos.de/en-us/investor-relations/

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. In terms of acquisitions, the focus is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt/Main.

