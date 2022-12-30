Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAG   DE000A2LQ850

PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG

(PAG)
Delayed Xetra  -  04:38 2022-12-30 am EST
3.300 EUR   +1.23%
12/20Preos Global Office Real Estate & Technology Ag : Leasing success at LES3 in Eschborn
EQ
12/20Preos Global Office Real Estate & Technology Ag Extends Their Existing Leases At the PREOS Existing Property LES3 in Eschborn Just Outside Frankfurt am Main
CI
12/15Preos Global Office Real Estate & Technology Ag : WiredScore upgrades for 'The Centurion' and 'Access Tower' in Frankfurt
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG publishes half-year figures 2022

12/30/2022 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG publishes half-year figures 2022

30.12.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG publishes half-year figures 2022

Frankfurt/Main, 30 December 2022 – PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) announces its half-year figures 2022. According to HGB accounting PREOS generated revenues of EUR 0.039 million in the first six months of 2022, which corresponds to the figure in the first half of 2021. The net loss decreased to EUR -0.03 million in the first half of the year compared to EUR -0.8 million in the same period of the previous year.  

The overall economic environment was characterized by major challenges for the real estate sector as a whole in the first half of the year, above all due to the sharp rise in interest rates and high energy and commodity prices. Nevertheless, in the first six months of the year PREOS was able to set an important course for the entry of the Luxembourg investment vehicle of an insurance group as the new PREOS majority shareholder: The capital increase in kind required for the entry of the majority shareholder was resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting in June 2022.

As a result of the strategic realignment associated with the entry of the majority shareholder, PREOS expects to further increase its portfolio of properties and to grow internationally. 

The half-year financial statements can be found on the PREOS website: https://www.preos.de/en-us/investor-relations/

 

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. In terms of acquisitions, the focus is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt/Main.

 

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: preos@edicto.de

 

 


30.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 695973566
E-mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1524313

 
End of News EQS News Service

1524313  30.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524313&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG
12/20Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : Leasing success at LES3 in Eschborn
EQ
12/20Preos Global Office Real Estate & Technology Ag Extends Their Existing Leases At the PR..
CI
12/15Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : WiredScore upgrades for 'The Centurion' and 'Access..
EQ
12/09Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items wi..
EQ
11/16Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : Access Tower and Centurion Tower are Germany's firs..
EQ
11/11PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
10/31Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG pre..
EQ
2021???????PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG publishes semi-annual figures 20..
EQ
2021Publity Plans to Sell Its PREOS Stake
CI
2021Preos Global Office Real Estate & Te : 7.5 % convertible bond 2019/2024 - Publication of a..
EQ
More news
Chart PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Frederik Mehlitz Chief Executive Officer
Udo Roland Wahid Masrouki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Noetzel Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Faillard Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoltán Ádam Zomotor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG13.19%394
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED10.78%38 961
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.88%31 471
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.15%28 294
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.97%25 806
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.34%22 128