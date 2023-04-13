EQS-Ad-hoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG will not implement capital increase resolved on 9.06.2022 - planned entry of Luxembourg investor as new major shareholder will not take place Frankfurt/Main, 13. April 2023 – The Management Board of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) decided today not to implement the capital increase against contribution in kind resolved by the extraordinary PREOS shareholders' meeting on June 9, 2022 with an extension resolution of the ordinary shareholders' meeting on December 8, 2022. This means that the planned participation of a potential Luxembourg investor in PREOS will not be implemented. The decision was taken because the potential Luxembourg investor in PREOS did not give a binding commitment to complete the transaction, of which the capital increase against contributions in kind would have been an integral part, due to the legal disputes conducted by shareholders of PREOS and GORE against the implementation of the capital increases against contributions in kind. The complex transaction structure would also have included, among other things, a capital increase in kind at the PREOS subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE"). The decision not to implement the PREOS capital increase against contribution in kind was taken at a joint meeting with the Management Board of GORE, at which the latter also abandoned its plans to implement the capital increase against contribution in kind resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of GORE on June 8, 2022 by extension resolution of the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2022. As the parent company of the Group, the Management Board of publity AG was involved in the respective decisions. Currently, actions for rescission against the resolutions of the PREOS and GORE Annual General Meetings of June and December 2022 are still pending and, following fruitless discussions with the rescission plaintiffs, the Management Board does not expect these proceedings to be concluded by the expiry of the extended deadlines for the registration of the implementation of the respective capital increase against contribution in kind on June 7 and June 8, 2023, respectively. With the decision of the Management Board, PREOS is now able to actively push further perspectives of the company's development.



About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ('PREOS') is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. In terms of acquisitions, the focus is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt/Main.

