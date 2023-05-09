Advanced search
    PAG   DE000A2LQ850

PREOS GLOBAL OFFICE REAL ESTATE & TECHNOLOGY AG

(PAG)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:26 2023-05-08 am EDT
2.420 EUR   +2.54%
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG with focus on Green Development – acquisition and development of ESG-compliant real estate assets

05/09/2023 | 04:41am EDT
EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG with focus on Green Development – acquisition and development of ESG-compliant real estate assets

09.05.2023 / 10:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG with focus on Green Development – acquisition and development of ESG-compliant real estate assets

 

Frankfurt/Main, 09 May 2023 – The Management Board of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) decided today to focus PREOS' investment activities more strongly on the acquisition and development of ESG-compliant real estate assets. This focus serves to further accelerate PREOS' sustainability strategy.

 

In the future, PREOS will focus primarily on the acquisition of real estate assets that offer the potential to meet the requirements of sustainable urban development against the backdrop of climate and demographic change (so-called green development). In this context, the acquisition of existing office buildings with the possibility of ESG-compliant optimization of the existing buildings as well as undeveloped land with ESG-compliant project development options can be considered.  PREOS will take over the necessary planning and construction measures on its own responsibility and design, plan and implement the projects with suitable partners. Green Development will include technological developments for clean energy or software solutions for environmentally friendly waste management. PREOS currently has several Green Development projects in the pipeline and receives these from its well-developed partner network.

 

Stephan Noetzel, CEO of PREOS: "As a real estate company, we see it as our responsibility to focus on assets with a high ESG standard. Through Green Development, we want to make a contribution to being able to solve the economic, ecological and social challenges of our time together and sustainably."

 

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on sustainable office properties in the field of green development. In purchasing, the focus is on ESG-compliant office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions as well as undeveloped land where ESG project developments come into question. Value creation is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly increase the portfolio of properties with an ESG focus through acquisitions in the coming years. PREOS shares (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt am Main.

Press Contact:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus/ Svenja Liebig

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49(0) 69/905505-56

Mail: preos@edicto.


09.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 695973566
E-mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1628019

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628019  09.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
