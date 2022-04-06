Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Prescient Therapeutics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTX   AU000000PTX3

PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(PTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prescient Therapeutics : Application for quotation of securities - PTX

04/06/2022 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

PTX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

250,000

06/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code PTX

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 6/4/2022

Registration number 006569106

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PTXOC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2023

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PTX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

6/4/2022

6/4/2022

250,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 6/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 250,000

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The Quoted PTXOC Options subject to exercise were issued under Rights Issue as announced in March 2019

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.06250000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 05:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
01:02aPRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS : Application for quotation of securities - PTX
PU
04/04Prescient Therapeutics Limited Announces Opening of Enrolment in the Expansion Cohort o..
CI
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Prescient Therapeutics Limited - Special Call
CI
02/24Prescient Therapeutics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2021PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS : Application for quotation of securities - PTX
PU
2021PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS : Application for quotation of securities - PTX
PU
2021Prescient Therapeutics Limited Announces Appointments to its Scientific Advisory Board
CI
2021Prescient Therapeutics Limited Data Demonstrates Key OmniCAR Features in Next Gen Car-T
CI
2021Prescient Therapeutics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
2021Prescient Therapeutics Limited Appoints Donald M. O'Rourke to its Scientific Advisory B..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,19 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
Net income 2021 -4,15 M -3,16 M -3,16 M
Net cash 2021 16,0 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales 2021 119x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prescient Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Yatomi-Clarke Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Steven B. Engle Non-Executive Chairman
James A. Campbell Non-Executive Director
Allen Ebens Non-Executive Director
Melanie Jaye Leydin Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED-34.78%77
MODERNA, INC.-36.20%69 537
LONZA GROUP AG-11.11%54 266
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.52%45 533
SEAGEN INC.-2.46%27 556
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-21.55%19 886