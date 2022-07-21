Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Prescient Therapeutics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTX   AU000000PTX3

PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(PTX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:12 2022-07-21 pm EDT
0.1750 AUD   +2.94%
07/21PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS : Application for quotation of securities - PTX
PU
07/14Prescient Therapeutics Secures Orphan Drug Designation in US for Lymphoma Drug; Shares Rally 19%
MT
07/04Prescient Therapeutics Secures US Patent for OmniCAR Platform; Shares Rise 6%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prescient Therapeutics : Application for quotation of securities - PTX

07/21/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday July 22, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PTX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

409,000

22/07/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

006569106

1.3

ASX issuer code

PTX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/7/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PTXOC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2023

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PTX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

409,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/7/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/7/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

22/7/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

409,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06250000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The Quoted PTXOC Options subject to exercise were issued under Rights Issue as announced in March 2019

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 03:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,19 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,15 M - -
Net cash 2021 16,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 111 M 76,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales 2021 119x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prescient Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Yatomi-Clarke Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Steven B. Engle Non-Executive Chairman
James A. Campbell Non-Executive Director
Allen Ebens Non-Executive Director
Melanie Jaye Leydin Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED-28.26%74
MODERNA, INC.-33.50%66 382
LONZA GROUP AG-24.58%44 204
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.81%41 755
SEAGEN INC.12.01%31 775
CELLTRION, INC.-7.83%19 413