PRESCO PLC RC 174370 NOTICE OF THE 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PRESCO PLC Notice is hereby given that the 30th Annual General Meeting of the members of Presco Plc will be held at Presco Plc, Obaretin Estate, Km 22, Benin-Sapele Road, Ikpoba-Okha LGA, Edo State on Friday September 29, 2023, at 12:00 noon to transact the following business. OrdinaryBusiness: To lay before the members the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors, Independent Auditors and Audit Committee thereon; To declare a Dividend; To re-elect the following Directors who are retiring by rotation and being eligible have offered themselves for re-election: a. HRH Prince A.O. Akenzua - Mr. Osa Osunde 4. To Elect the following Directors who were appointed after the last annual general meeting and being eligible have offered themselves for election: Mr. Jean Van Gysel (Non -Executive Director) (Belgian) Mr. Jan Johanna Lucien Van Eykeren (Non-Executive Director) (Dutch) Mr. Sam Sabe (Non-Executive Director) (Belgian) Mr. Mano Demeure (Non-Executive Director) (Belgian) The profiles of the above-named Directors can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December, 2022 and on the company's website. To disclose the remuneration of managers To appoint or reappoint Independent Auditors of Presco PLC

To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Independent Auditors To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee Special Business: 9. To fix the remuneration of the Directors Proxy A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her/its stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A proxy form is attached to the Annual Report and can be found on the company's website at www.presco-plc.com.Duly completed and stamped instruments of proxy should be emailed to info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com or deposited at the office of the Registrar, First Registrars and Investor Services Limited , Plot 2, Abebe Village Road, P.M.B 12692 Marina, Lagos, not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. Dividend Qualification Date Members whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Wednesday September 13, 2023 shall qualify for the dividend payment. Closure of Register and Transfer Books In accordance with Section 114 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2 020 (CAMA 2020), Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday September 14, 2023, to Friday September 15, 2023, (both days inclusive) to enable the Registrars to prepare for the payment of dividend. Payment of Dividend If the proposed final dividend of N6.80 per 50 kobo Ordinary Share is approved at the meeting, the dividend will be paid on Tuesday October 3, 2023, to shareholders whose

names appear on the register of members at the close of business on Wednesday September 13, 2023. . E-Annual Report The electronic version of the Annual Report is available at www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com . Shareholders who have provided their email addresses to the Registrars will receive the electronic version of the Annual Repo rt via email. Furthermore, shareholders who are interested in receiving the electronic version of the Annual Report are kindly required to request for it via email to infofirstregistrarsnigeria.com. E-Dividend Notice is hereby given to all Shareholders who are yet to mandate their dividends to their bank accounts to kindly update their records by completing the e -dividend mandate form and submitting same to the Registrar, as the dividend will be credited electronically to shareholders' accounts pursuant to the directive of the Securities and Exchange Commission. A detachable application mandate form for e-dividend payment is inserted into this Annual Report and Accounts 2022 for completion by all Shareholders to furnish the particulars of their accounts to the Registrars (First Registrars & Investor Services Ltd, Plot 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos). Nomination for Statutory Audit Committee In accordance with section 404 (6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020), any member may nominate a Shareholder as a member of the Statutory Audit Committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary (together with a short bio-data of the nominee), at least 21 days before the Annual General Meeting. A list of the prospective candidates shall be posted on the Company's website before the date of the meeting.