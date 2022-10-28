PRESCO : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

PRESCO PLC

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2011

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial reports for the nine months ended 30 September, 2022 that;

We have reviewed the report;

To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:

Any untrue statement of materials effect, or Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;

To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as of, and for the period presented in the report.

We:

Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls; Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to such officers by others within entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared; Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report; Have presented in our report our conclusions about the effectiveness of the company's internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;

We are not aware of and have disclosed as such to the Auditors and the Audit Committee:

Significant deficiencies in the design and operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;