  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Presco Plc
  News
  Summary
    PRESCO   NGPRESCO0005

PRESCO PLC

(PRESCO)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
128.35 NGN    0.00%
Presco Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
PRESCO PLC : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
PRESCO PLC : Half-year report
CO
PRESCO : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/28/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
PRESCO PLC

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the nine months ended

30 September, 2022

Presco Plc

Obaretin Estate

Km 22 Benin / Sapele Road

PO Box 7061

Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria

Tel: +234 8034134444

E-mail:info.presco@siat-group.com

www.presco-plc.com

PRESCO PLC

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2011

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial reports for the nine months ended 30 September, 2022 that;

  1. We have reviewed the report;
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
    1. Any untrue statement of materials effect, or
    2. Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
  4. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as of, and for the period presented in the report.
  5. We:
    1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
    2. Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to such officers by others within entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
    3. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
    4. Have presented in our report our conclusions about the effectiveness of the company's internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
  7. We are not aware of and have disclosed as such to the Auditors and the Audit Committee:
    1. Significant deficiencies in the design and operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and
    2. Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;
  9. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weakness.

_______________________

_______________________

Felix O. Nwabuko

William Kenneth Crockett

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014276

FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019300

2

PRESCO PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Group

Company

Notes 30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

01/07/2022

01/07/2021

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

01/07/2022

01/07/2021

30/09/2022

30/09/2021

30/09/2022

30/09/2021

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Administrative expenses

Selling and distribution expenses Other gains and losses

Other operating (losses)/income Gains on biological asset revaluation

Operating profit before finance cost and finance income

Finance cost

Finance income

Profit before tax

Tax expense

Profit for the period

Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) Item(s) that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

59,207,743

-

17,497,947

-

51,257,090

34,238,880

17,052,696

12,773,957

(20,567,237)

-

(9,095,129)

-

(17,370,568)

(8,256,612)

(9,318,052)

(3,320,937)

38,640,507

-

8,402,819

-

33,886,522

25,982,268

7,734,644

9,453,020

(10,750,701)

-

(2,440,240)

-

(8,261,613)

(7,683,048)

(1,564,618)

(4,784,959)

(1,242,730)

-

(692,340)

-

(1,051,807)

(449,358)

(538,650)

(143,317)

(149,426)

-

(73,310)

-

(67,797)

(713,895)

8,319

(323,295)

788,254

-

399,793

-

589,150

390,371

341,414

390,371

-

-

-

-

600,500

-

150,000

27,285,903

-

5,596,721

-

25,094,455

18,126,838

5,981,109

4,741,820

(5,973,913)

-

(2,103,777)

-

(3,484,584)

(546,031)

(1,284,012)

(105,882)

350

-

-

-

350

986

0

986

21,312,341

-

3,492,944

-

21,610,221

17,581,793

4,697,097

4,636,924

(5,434,357)

-

(1,089,779)

-

(5,434,357)

(3,806,359)

(1,089,779)

(988,357)

15,877,984

-

2,403,165

-

16,175,864

13,775,434

3,607,318

3,648,567

Income tax relating to components of OCI (-)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

15,877,984

-

2,403,165

-

16,175,864

13,775,434

3,607,318

3,648,567

Earnings Per Share

Basic (Kobo)

1,588

0

240

0

1,618

1,378

361

365

Diluted (Kobo)

1,588

0

240

0

1,618

1,378

361

365

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

PRESCO PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Group

Company

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-21

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Assets:

s

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

126,658

149,755

15,122

16,409

Property, plant and equipment

90,714,677

84,568,445

57,133,355

53,704,380

Right-of-use assets

2,975,960

4,009,859

1,601,065

1,601,066

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

23,000,000

23,000,000

Total non-current assets

93,817,295

88,728,059

81,749,542

78,321,855

Current assets

9,510,867

4,195,922

7,627,304

3,919,619

Inventories

Biological assets

15,236,318

15,236,322

12,784,291

12,784,291

Trade and other receivables

13,860,070

10,081,412

14,265,456

9,509,148

Cash and bank balances

10,732,238

22,364,597

9,555,717

22,253,957

Total current assets

49,339,493

51,878,253

44,232,767

48,467,015

Total assets

143,156,788

140,606,312

125,982,309

126,788,870

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Share capital

500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

Share premium

1,173,528

1,173,528

1,173,528

1,173,528

Other reserves

113,544

113,544

5,375

5,375

Acquisition premium on SNL

- 17,848,831

- 17,848,831

-

-

Retained earnings

55,121,026

45,843,042

55,920,450

46,344,585

Total Equity

39,059,267

29,781,283

57,599,353

48,023,488

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

59,792,260

22,373,286

40,855,581

5,458,339

Deferred benefit obligations

1,206,134

1,077,797

954,621

826,284

Deferred tax liabilities

11,109,084

10,946,164

11,109,084

10,894,084

Deferred income

455,916

455,916

455,916

455,916

Lease liabilities

501,691

2,511,775

186,527

186,527

Total Non-current liabilities

73,065,083

37,364,938

53,561,727

17,821,150

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

16,235,095

32,840,900

5,152,267

26,747,965

Current tax liabilities

6,876,737

5,397,904

6,876,737

5,397,904

Bank overdraft

1,131,392

5,655,259

196,873

1,945,241

Borrowings

5,907,100

28,685,891

1,735,171

25,992,941

Deferred income

828,653

826,675

826,675

826,675

Lease liabilities

53,461

53,461

33,506

33,506

Total current liabilities

31,032,437

73,460,090

14,821,228

60,944,232

Total liabilities

104,097,520

110,825,028

68,382,955

78,765,382

Total equity and liabilities

143,156,788

140,606,311

125,982,308

126,788,870

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26 Oct 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Felix Nwabuko

William Kenneth Crockett

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014276

FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019300

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

PRESCO PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Group

Share

Share

Retained

Other

Total

Capital

Premium

Earnings

Reserves

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January, 2021

-

-

-

-

-

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

Net remeasurement gain on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other reserves from consolidation

-

-

-

Status bar dividend

-

-

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 30 September 2021

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 1 January 2022

500,000

1,173,528

45,843,042

(17,735,287)

29,781,283

Profit for the year

-

-

15,877,984

-

15,877,984

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

15,877,984

-

15,877,983

Dividend paid

-

-

(6,600,000)

-

(6,600,000)

Balance at 30 September, 2022

500,000

1,173,528

55,121,026

#######

39,059,266

Company

Share

Share

Retained

Other

Total

Capital

Premium

Earnings

Reserves

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January, 2021

500,000

1,173,528

29,518,014

(140,088)

31,051,454

Profit for the year

-

-

10,126,867

-

10,126,867

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

10,126,867

-

10,126,867

Balance at 30 September 2021

500,000

1,173,528

39,644,881

(140,088)

41,178,321

Balance at 1 January 2022

500,000

1,173,528

46,344,585

5,375

48,023,488

Profit for the year

-

-

16,175,864

-

16,175,864

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

16,175,864

-

16,175,864

Dividend paid

-

-

(6,600,000)

-

(6,600,000)

Balance at 30 September, 2022

500,000

1,173,528

55,920,450

5,375

57,599,352

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

