PRESCO : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2011
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial reports for the nine months ended 30 September, 2022 that;
We have reviewed the report;
To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
Any untrue statement of materials effect, or
Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as of, and for the period presented in the report.
We:
Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to such officers by others within entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
Have presented in our report our conclusions about the effectiveness of the company's internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
We are not aware of and have disclosed as such to the Auditors and the Audit Committee:
Significant deficiencies in the design and operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls; and
Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weakness.
_______________________
_______________________
Felix O. Nwabuko
William Kenneth Crockett
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014276
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019300
2
PRESCO PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Group
Company
Notes 30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
01/07/2022
01/07/2021
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
01/07/2022
01/07/2021
30/09/2022
30/09/2021
30/09/2022
30/09/2021
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Administrative expenses
Selling and distribution expenses Other gains and losses
Other operating (losses)/income Gains on biological asset revaluation
Operating profit before finance cost and finance income
Finance cost
Finance income
Profit before tax
Tax expense
Profit for the period
Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) Item(s) that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
59,207,743
-
17,497,947
-
51,257,090
34,238,880
17,052,696
12,773,957
(20,567,237)
-
(9,095,129)
-
(17,370,568)
(8,256,612)
(9,318,052)
(3,320,937)
38,640,507
-
8,402,819
-
33,886,522
25,982,268
7,734,644
9,453,020
(10,750,701)
-
(2,440,240)
-
(8,261,613)
(7,683,048)
(1,564,618)
(4,784,959)
(1,242,730)
-
(692,340)
-
(1,051,807)
(449,358)
(538,650)
(143,317)
(149,426)
-
(73,310)
-
(67,797)
(713,895)
8,319
(323,295)
788,254
-
399,793
-
589,150
390,371
341,414
390,371
-
-
-
-
600,500
-
150,000
27,285,903
-
5,596,721
-
25,094,455
18,126,838
5,981,109
4,741,820
(5,973,913)
-
(2,103,777)
-
(3,484,584)
(546,031)
(1,284,012)
(105,882)
350
-
-
-
350
986
0
986
21,312,341
-
3,492,944
-
21,610,221
17,581,793
4,697,097
4,636,924
(5,434,357)
-
(1,089,779)
-
(5,434,357)
(3,806,359)
(1,089,779)
(988,357)
15,877,984
-
2,403,165
-
16,175,864
13,775,434
3,607,318
3,648,567
Income tax relating to components of OCI (-)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
15,877,984
-
2,403,165
-
16,175,864
13,775,434
3,607,318
3,648,567
Earnings Per Share
Basic (Kobo)
1,588
0
240
0
1,618
1,378
361
365
Diluted (Kobo)
1,588
0
240
0
1,618
1,378
361
365
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
PRESCO PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Group
Company
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Assets:
s
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
126,658
149,755
15,122
16,409
Property, plant and equipment
90,714,677
84,568,445
57,133,355
53,704,380
Right-of-use assets
2,975,960
4,009,859
1,601,065
1,601,066
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
23,000,000
23,000,000
Total non-current assets
93,817,295
88,728,059
81,749,542
78,321,855
Current assets
9,510,867
4,195,922
7,627,304
3,919,619
Inventories
Biological assets
15,236,318
15,236,322
12,784,291
12,784,291
Trade and other receivables
13,860,070
10,081,412
14,265,456
9,509,148
Cash and bank balances
10,732,238
22,364,597
9,555,717
22,253,957
Total current assets
49,339,493
51,878,253
44,232,767
48,467,015
Total assets
143,156,788
140,606,312
125,982,309
126,788,870
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Share capital
500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
Share premium
1,173,528
1,173,528
1,173,528
1,173,528
Other reserves
113,544
113,544
5,375
5,375
Acquisition premium on SNL
- 17,848,831
- 17,848,831
-
-
Retained earnings
55,121,026
45,843,042
55,920,450
46,344,585
Total Equity
39,059,267
29,781,283
57,599,353
48,023,488
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
59,792,260
22,373,286
40,855,581
5,458,339
Deferred benefit obligations
1,206,134
1,077,797
954,621
826,284
Deferred tax liabilities
11,109,084
10,946,164
11,109,084
10,894,084
Deferred income
455,916
455,916
455,916
455,916
Lease liabilities
501,691
2,511,775
186,527
186,527
Total Non-current liabilities
73,065,083
37,364,938
53,561,727
17,821,150
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16,235,095
32,840,900
5,152,267
26,747,965
Current tax liabilities
6,876,737
5,397,904
6,876,737
5,397,904
Bank overdraft
1,131,392
5,655,259
196,873
1,945,241
Borrowings
5,907,100
28,685,891
1,735,171
25,992,941
Deferred income
828,653
826,675
826,675
826,675
Lease liabilities
53,461
53,461
33,506
33,506
Total current liabilities
31,032,437
73,460,090
14,821,228
60,944,232
Total liabilities
104,097,520
110,825,028
68,382,955
78,765,382
Total equity and liabilities
143,156,788
140,606,311
125,982,308
126,788,870
The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26 Oct 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
Felix Nwabuko
William Kenneth Crockett
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014276
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019300
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
4
PRESCO PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Group
Share
Share
Retained
Other
Total
Capital
Premium
Earnings
Reserves
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
-
Net remeasurement gain on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other reserves from consolidation
-
-
-
Status bar dividend
-
-
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 30 September 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 1 January 2022
500,000
1,173,528
45,843,042
(17,735,287)
29,781,283
Profit for the year
-
-
15,877,984
-
15,877,984
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
15,877,984
-
15,877,983
Dividend paid
-
-
(6,600,000)
-
(6,600,000)
Balance at 30 September, 2022
500,000
1,173,528
55,121,026
#######
39,059,266
Company
Share
Share
Retained
Other
Total
Capital
Premium
Earnings
Reserves
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January, 2021
500,000
1,173,528
29,518,014
(140,088)
31,051,454
Profit for the year
-
-
10,126,867
-
10,126,867
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
10,126,867
-
10,126,867
Balance at 30 September 2021
500,000
1,173,528
39,644,881
(140,088)
41,178,321
Balance at 1 January 2022
500,000
1,173,528
46,344,585
5,375
48,023,488
Profit for the year
-
-
16,175,864
-
16,175,864
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
16,175,864
-
16,175,864
Dividend paid
-
-
(6,600,000)
-
(6,600,000)
Balance at 30 September, 2022
500,000
1,173,528
55,920,450
5,375
57,599,352
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.