Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. President Bakery Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PB   TH0687010Z04

PRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-26
68.00 THB   +0.74%
08:15aPRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee F24-1
PU
08:01aPRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC : Notification of election of the position of Directors, appointment of the Sub-Committees
PU
03/28PRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC : Publicity of the notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.43 and Forwarding of Questions Relating to Shareholders Meeting Agendas on the Company's website.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

President Bakery Public : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee F24-1

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:35:17
Headline
Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee F24-1
Symbol
PB
Source
PB
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

President Bakery pcl published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08:15aPRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audi..
PU
08:01aPRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC : Notification of election of the position of Directors, appointme..
PU
03/28PRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC : Publicity of the notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareho..
PU
03/21PRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC : Advice of Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Dividend paymen..
PU
03/21President Bakery Public Company Limited Approves to Propose Dividend Payment, Payable o..
CI
03/21PRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC : Advice of Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Dividend paymen..
PU
02/21President Bakery Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2021President Bakery Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021President Bakery Public Company Limited Announces Interim Cash Dividend for the Period ..
CI
2021President Bakery Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 189 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2021 1 688 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net cash 2021 4 597 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 600 M 890 M 890 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 977
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart PRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
President Bakery Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Apichart Thammanomai Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petcharat Anantawichai Secretary, Director & Senior Manager-Finance
Pipat Paniangvait Chairman
Apisate Thammanomai Director & Manager-Information Technology
Aim-on Pathumaruk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESIDENT BAKERY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.86%890
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.76%356 300
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.41%88 640
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY38.96%52 850
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY19.44%52 523
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.87%45 613