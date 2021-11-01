Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. President Chain Store Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2912   TW0002912003

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION

(2912)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PCSC announces on behalf of Uni-President Cold-Chain Corp. for acquisition of right-of-use asset

11/01/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/01 Time of announcement 18:20:09
Subject 
 PCSC announces on behalf of Uni-President
Cold-Chain Corp. for acquisition of right-of-use asset
Date of events 2021/11/01 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
 Right-of-use asset of real estate at No.*, Zhongxing Rd.
 Jiatai Industrial Park, Taibao City, Chiayi County
 Xinshi Dist., Tainan City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/01
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
 Volume: 1,737.86 Taiwanese ping.
 Unit price: Monthly rent: NT$401,262.
 Total transaction price: around NT$ 13,856,281.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 Counterparty to the trade:UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.
 Relationship with the company:Ultimate parent company.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
 Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:
 The asset meets the requirement of operation.
 Previous owner: Natural Person
 Relationship of the previous owner with the company and
 the trading counterpart�Gnon-related party
 Date of transfer: 1996/06/07
 Price of transfer: NTD 28,062 per Taiwanese ping for land.
 Building was self-built by the trading counterpart.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 Payment period: Contract term is 3 years.
 Monetary amount: monthly rent is NTD 401,262.
 Restrictive covenants in the contract: None.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 The manner of deciding on this transaction: by price negotiation
 The reference basis for the decision on price:
 based on market price and the cost of lessor.
 The decision-making department: Board of directors delegate
 board chairman to decide.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Overall planning of the operation and coordination of group resource.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:
 In accordance with Article 15 Item 3 of the ��Regulations Governing the
 Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies��, report to the
 recent board of directors for ratification.
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee: NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Not yet been resolved by BOD Meeting.
 While the dispute exists in BOD resolution, it will be disclosed.

Disclaimer

President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
06:37aPCSC announces on behalf of Uni-President Cold-Chain Corp. for acquisition of right-of-..
PU
10/15PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : PCSC announces the acquisition of right-of-use asset of real estat..
PU
09/24PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : PCSC announces on behalf of Mech-President Corp. for acquisition o..
PU
09/16PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : PCSC announces on behalf of President Chain Store (Hong Kong) Hold..
PU
09/07PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/31PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : PCSC will participate in HSBC online investor conference
PU
08/03President Chain Store Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
08/03PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : PCSC reports 2021 second quarter Consolidated Financial Results to..
PU
08/03PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : Announcement of the board of directors recruited the General Manag..
PU
08/03PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : Announcement of new members of remuneration committee appointed by..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 264 B 9 493 M 9 493 M
Net income 2021 10 058 M 361 M 361 M
Net cash 2021 46 828 M 1 682 M 1 682 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 292 B 10 485 M 10 490 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 31 914
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
President Chain Store Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 281,00 TWD
Average target price 294,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jui Tien Huang General Manager & Director
Wen Chi Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-Finance
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman
Wen Yeu Wang Independent Director
Pei Chi Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION5.44%10 485
WALMART INC.3.66%416 657
SYSCO CORPORATION3.56%39 394
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-3.13%34 490
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.21.72%33 276
THE KROGER CO.26.01%29 760