    2912   TW0002912003

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION

(2912)
  Report
News 
Summary

PCSC announces on behalf of Wisdom Distribution Service Corp. for acquisition of real estate

11/03/2021 | 07:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/03 Time of announcement 19:35:05
Subject 
 PCSC announces on behalf of Wisdom Distribution
Service Corp. for acquisition of real estate
Date of events 2021/11/03 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
 Real estate located at no.518�B519 Hsin Hui Section, Anle Dist.,
 Keelung City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/03
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
 Volume for land: 14,708.49 square meters,
 equivalent to 4,449.3183 Taiwanese ping.
 Total transaction price: with an upper limit of NT$ 800,000,000.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 Counterparty to the trade:Shun Chuan Warehousing Co., Ltd.
 Relationship with the company:non-related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 Payment terms: Pay in installments according to the payment terms of the
 agreement.
 Restrictive covenants in the contract: None.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 The manner of deciding on this transaction: by negotiation
 The reference basis for the decision on price:
 based on appraisal price and the market.
 The decision-making department: Board of Directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
 Evermore Appraisers Firm, NT$778,630,703.
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Lin, HanYu.
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
 Tainan City Real Estate Appraiser Practicing License No. 000081 (2018).
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:
 Colliers International Consultants Limited Taiwan Branch
 broker's fee: Approximately 1% of the total transaction price
 according to market conditions.
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Operation requirement
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The Board of Directors resolved the total transaction amount with
 upper limit of NT$ 800 million.
 A letter of intent had been signed with the counterparty of the
 transaction on the same date. The total transaction amount is
 NT$ 760,000,000.

Disclaimer

President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 11:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
