President Chain Store : Announcement regarding to disposal of right-of-use asset(amended)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/05/04 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported: Disposal of right-of-use asset of partial real estate located at 1F, No. 542-5, Zhongzheng Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City to related party Uni-Wonder Corporation. 4.Reason for change and its main content: After adjustment of rental period and rental fee, the total amount of right-of-use assets is updated to NTD 7,270,730. 5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:NA 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.