  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. President Chain Store Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2912   TW0002912003

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION

(2912)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
284.50 TWD   +0.71%
07:39aPRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : Announcement regarding to disposal of right-of-use asset(amended)
PU
07:29aPRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : Announcement regarding to disposal of right-of-use asset
PU
07:29aPRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : Announcement regarding to disposal of right-of-use asset
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

President Chain Store : Announcement regarding to disposal of right-of-use asset(amended)

08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 19:21:50
Subject 
 Announcement regarding to disposal of
right-of-use asset(amended)
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/05/04
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
 Disposal of right-of-use asset of partial real estate located at 1F,
 No. 542-5, Zhongzheng Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City to related
 party Uni-Wonder Corporation.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
 After adjustment of rental period and rental fee, the total amount of
 right-of-use assets is updated to NTD 7,270,730.
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:NA
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 283 B 9 451 M 9 451 M
Net income 2022 10 669 M 357 M 357 M
Net cash 2022 48 117 M 1 608 M 1 608 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 296 B 9 884 M 9 884 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 31 914
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
President Chain Store Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 284,50 TWD
Average target price 297,69 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jui Tien Huang General Manager & Director
Wen Chi Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-Finance
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman
Wen Yeu Wang Independent Director
Pei Chi Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION4.02%9 884
WALMART INC.-8.30%363 696
SYSCO CORPORATION8.73%43 514
KROGER3.27%33 474
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.55%32 455
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED12.38%29 683