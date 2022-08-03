President Chain Store : Announcement regarding to disposal of right-of-use asset(amended)
08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
Provided by: PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
19:21:50
Subject
Announcement regarding to disposal of
right-of-use asset(amended)
Date of events
2022/08/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/05/04
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
Disposal of right-of-use asset of partial real estate located at 1F,
No. 542-5, Zhongzheng Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City to related
party Uni-Wonder Corporation.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
After adjustment of rental period and rental fee, the total amount of
right-of-use assets is updated to NTD 7,270,730.
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:NA
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:12 UTC.