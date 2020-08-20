President Chain Store : PCSC announces on behalf of President Chain Store (BVI) Holdings Ltd. for replacement of juristic-person director representative

2020-08-20
Date of events: 2020/08/20 To which item it meets: paragraph 6
Statement:
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/08/20
2.Name of legal person:President Chain Store Corporation
3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:
Chen, Jui-Tang, Director,
Representative of President Chain Store Corporation
4.Name and resume of the new position holder:
Huang, Jui-Tien, Director,
Representative of President Chain Store Corporation
5.Reason for the change:Reassignment
6.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from 2013/07/01 to 2020/08/20
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/08/20
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Disclaimer
President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 11:25:05 UTC