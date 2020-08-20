President Chain Store : PCSC announces on behalf of President Chain Store (BVI) Holdings Ltd. for replacement of juristic-person director representative

2020-08-20

Date of events: 2020/08/20 To which item it meets: paragraph 6

Statement:

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/08/20

2.Name of legal person:President Chain Store Corporation

3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:

Chen, Jui-Tang, Director,

Representative of President Chain Store Corporation

4.Name and resume of the new position holder:

Huang, Jui-Tien, Director,

Representative of President Chain Store Corporation

5.Reason for the change:Reassignment

6.Original term (from __________ to __________):

from 2013/07/01 to 2020/08/20

7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/08/20

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

