President Chain Store : PCSC announces on behalf of Uni-Wonder Corporation for acquisition of right-of-use assets

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): 1. Right-of-use asset of partial real estate located at No. 321, Sec. 2, Guangfu Rd., East Dist., Hsinchu City; 2. Right-of-use asset of partial real estate located at No 51, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Floor, Hanzhong St., Wanhua Dist., Taipei City. 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/28 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: 1. Volume: 313.5 square meters(equivalent to 94.83 Taiwanese ping). Total transaction price: NTD 29,499 thousand. 2. Volume: 192 Taiwanese ping; Total transaction price: NTD 30,781 thousand. 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Counterparty to the trade:President Chain Store Corporation Relationship with the company: Related party. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: 1. Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: Meets the requirement of operation. Identity of the previous owner:Industrial Technology Research Institute Relationship of previous owner with the Company and the trading counterparty: not a related party. Previous date:2022/2/16 Previous monetary amount of transfer:monthly rent is NTD 718 thousand 2. Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: Meets the requirement of operation. Identity of the previous owner: natural person Relationship of previous owner with the Company and the trading counterparty: not a related party. Previous date:2000/5/26 Previous monetary amount of transfer:monthly rent is NTD 730 thousand 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):NA 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Terms of payment: accordance with the agreement. Restrictive covenants in the contract: None. 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The manner of deciding on this transaction and reference basis for the decision on price: Negotiation based on market price. The decision-making department: Board of directors. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: Zhan-Mao Real Estate Appraisers Firm, 1.NTD 31,394,877. 2.NTD 32,692,561. 11.Name of the professional appraiser:YANG, SHANG HUNG. 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: Appraiser certificate issued by Taipei City Government:(109)No.000283. 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Broker and broker's fee:NA 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Overall planning of the operation. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes. 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/28 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2021/12/28 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes. 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NA 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:NA 29.Any other matters that need to be specified: The amount of right-of-use asset will be based on contract term and the actual situation.