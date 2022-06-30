Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  President Chain Store Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2912   TW0002912003

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION

(2912)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
272.50 TWD   +1.11%
06:23aPRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : PCSC announces on behalf of Uni-Wonder Corporation for acquisition of right-of-use assets
PU
06:13aPRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : PCSC announces on behalf of Uni-Wonder Corporation for acquisition of right-of-use assets (amended)
PU
06/23PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : PCSC announces on behalf of President Transnet Corp. for the acquisitions of the right-of-use asset
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

President Chain Store : PCSC announces on behalf of Uni-Wonder Corporation for acquisition of right-of-use assets

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 18:04:28
Subject 
 PCSC announces on behalf of Uni-Wonder
Corporation for acquisition of right-of-use assets
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
 Right-of-use asset of partial real estate located at No. 65,
 Dongxing Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/30
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
 Volume: 32.6 Taiwanese ping.
 Total transaction price: The original total amount of right of use assets
was NTD 3,843,501. After adjustment of rental period, the total amount of
 right-of-use assets is NTD 3,371,675.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 Counterparty to the trade:President Chain Store Corporation
 Relationship with the company: Related party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
 Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:
 Meets the requirement of operation.
 Identity of the previous owner:Tongmai Housing Co. Ltd.
 Relationship of previous owner with the Company and the trading
 counterparty: None. Tongmai Housing Co. Ltd. was dissolution. The comapny is
 mergered with Tong Sang Construction Corp. on 2005/10/17.
 Previous date: Counterparty acquired the real estate in 2005/01.
 Previous monetary amount of transfer: NTD 1,600,000,000.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 Terms of payment: accordance with the agreement.
 Restrictive covenants in the contract: None.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 The manner of deciding on this transaction and reference basis for the
 decision on price: Negotiation based on market price.
 The decision-making department:by internal authorization.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Overall planning of the operation.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes.
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes.
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The right-of-use assets were from lease contracts signed before 2019/1/1.
 The right-of-use asset is adjusted due to adjustment of the contract
 termination period.

Disclaimer

President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
