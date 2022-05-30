Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  President Chain Store Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2912   TW0002912003

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION

(2912)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
269.50 TWD    0.00%
11:39aPRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : PCSC announces on behalf of Wisdom Distribution Service Corp. for acquisition of right-of-use asset
PU
05/26PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE : Important resolution of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/26President Chain Store Corporation Approves Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021
CI
President Chain Store : PCSC announces on behalf of Wisdom Distribution Service Corp. for acquisition of right-of-use asset

05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 17:13:24
Subject 
 PCSC announces on behalf of Wisdom Distribution
Service Corp. for acquisition of right-of-use asset
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Right-of-use asset of real estate at No. 105, Xiyuan Rd., Zhongli Dist.,
Taoyuan City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Volume: 9,147.7 Taiwanese ping.
Total transaction price: around NTD 1,003,119,591.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparty to the trade:WEI HSING CO.,LTD.
Relationship with the company: non-related party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 Payment period: Contract term is 14 years and 1 month.
 Monetary amount:monthly rent is around NT$6,051,204~6,955,706(tax included)
 Restrictive covenants in the contract: None.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 The manner of deciding on this transaction: by negotiation
 The reference basis for the decision on price: based on market price
 The decision-making department:management team.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
 1.Evermore Appraisers Firm, NT$1,003,668,690.
 2.Zhan-Mao Real Estate Appraisers Firm, NT$1,015,729,512.
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
 1. HUANG, JIAN-ZHI.
 2. YANG, ZHE-HAO.
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
 1. Appraiser certificate issued by Tainan City Government:(107)No.000078.
 2. Appraiser certificate issued by Taipei City Government:(109)No.000287.
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: for operation.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 278 B 9 504 M 9 504 M
Net income 2022 10 245 M 350 M 350 M
Net cash 2022 51 145 M 1 746 M 1 746 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 279 B 9 530 M 9 530 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 31 914
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
President Chain Store Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 268,50 TWD
Average target price 291,46 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jui Tien Huang General Manager & Director
Wen Chi Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-Finance
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman
Wen Yeu Wang Independent Director
Pei Chi Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION-1.46%9 565
WALMART INC.-11.20%353 677
SYSCO CORPORATION7.55%43 041
KROGER17.01%38 181
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED11.99%30 322
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-10.10%29 548