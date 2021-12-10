Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. President Chain Store Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2912   TW0002912003

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION

(2912)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

President Chain Store : PCSC announces the board resolution for the donation to related parties

12/10/2021 | 05:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/10 Time of announcement 18:22:28
Subject 
 PCSC announces the board resolution for
the donation to related parties
Date of events 2021/12/10 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/10
2.Reason for the donation:To support Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation to
promote the public education of health care and preventive medicine�F
Support Good Neighbor Foundation to enhance the quality of community life
and sustain the local culture.
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 12,000,000 for
 Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation, and NTD 13,600,000 for
 Good Neighbor Foundation.
4.Counterparty to the donation:Taiwan Millennium Health
 Foundation and Good Neighbor Foundation.
5.Relationship with the Company:Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation
 was established by Uni-President Corp. and President Chain Store Corp.
�FGood Neighbor Foundation was established by President Chain Store Corp.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None.
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 263 B 9 480 M 9 480 M
Net income 2021 9 203 M 332 M 332 M
Net cash 2021 41 045 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 288 B 10 386 M 10 393 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 31 914
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
President Chain Store Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 277,00 TWD
Average target price 291,36 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jui Tien Huang General Manager & Director
Wen Chi Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-Finance
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman
Wen Yeu Wang Independent Director
Pei Chi Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION3.19%10 386
WALMART INC.-3.92%384 182
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.02%37 870
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.82%35 021
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.30.01%34 399
THE KROGER CO.37.53%32 236