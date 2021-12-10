President Chain Store : PCSC announces the board resolution for the donation to related parties
12/10/2021 | 05:32am EST
Provided by: PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/10
Time of announcement
18:22:28
Subject
PCSC announces the board resolution for
the donation to related parties
Date of events
2021/12/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/10
2.Reason for the donation:To support Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation to
promote the public education of health care and preventive medicine�F
Support Good Neighbor Foundation to enhance the quality of community life
and sustain the local culture.
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 12,000,000 for
Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation, and NTD 13,600,000 for
Good Neighbor Foundation.
4.Counterparty to the donation:Taiwan Millennium Health
Foundation and Good Neighbor Foundation.
5.Relationship with the Company:Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation
was established by Uni-President Corp. and President Chain Store Corp.
�FGood Neighbor Foundation was established by President Chain Store Corp.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None.
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:31:05 UTC.