President Chain Store : PCSC announces the board resolution for the donation to related parties

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/10 2.Reason for the donation:To support Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation to promote the public education of health care and preventive medicine�F Support Good Neighbor Foundation to enhance the quality of community life and sustain the local culture. 3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 12,000,000 for Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation, and NTD 13,600,000 for Good Neighbor Foundation. 4.Counterparty to the donation:Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation and Good Neighbor Foundation. 5.Relationship with the Company:Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation was established by Uni-President Corp. and President Chain Store Corp. �FGood Neighbor Foundation was established by President Chain Store Corp. 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None. 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.