President Chain Store : PCSC will participate in CLSA online investor conference

2021-11-29

Date of events: 2021/11/30 To which item it meets: paragraph 12

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/30

2.Time of institutional investor conference:5:00 PM

3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference

4.Outline of institutional investor conference:

To give an overview of the financial results for the third quarter in 2021

and the operation strategies in the future.

5.Any other matters that need to be specified: M.O.P.S or company website for more information.

Back>