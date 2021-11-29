Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. President Chain Store Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2912   TW0002912003

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORPORATION

(2912)
President Chain Store : PCSC will participate in CLSA online investor conference

11/29/2021 | 04:10am EST
2021-11-29

Date of events: 2021/11/30 To which item it meets: paragraph 12

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference:5:00 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 To give an overview of the financial results for the third quarter in 2021

and the operation strategies in the future.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: M.O.P.S or company website for more information.

Disclaimer

President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
