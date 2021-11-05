Announcement of President Securities Corporation unaudited net income for October 2021
11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Provided by: President Securities Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/05
Time of announcement
13:47:24
Subject
Announcement of President Securities Corporation
unaudited net income for October 2021
Date of events
2021/11/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05
2.Company name:President Securities Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The consolidated profit of President Securities Corporation
is listed below:
October 2021
----------------------------------------------
Before After EPS EPS
tax tax Before tax After tax
( NTD Thousand ) ( NT dollar )
167,481 167,662 0.115 0.115
Until October 2021
----------------------------------------------
Before After EPS EPS
tax tax Before tax After tax
( NTD Thousand ) ( NT dollar )
4,029,510 3,537,921 2.768 2.430
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The figures are unaudited by CPA
