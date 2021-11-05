Announcement of President Securities Corporation unaudited net income for October 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05 2.Company name:President Securities Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: The consolidated profit of President Securities Corporation is listed below: October 2021 ---------------------------------------------- Before After EPS EPS tax tax Before tax After tax ( NTD Thousand ) ( NT dollar ) 167,481 167,662 0.115 0.115 Until October 2021 ---------------------------------------------- Before After EPS EPS tax tax Before tax After tax ( NTD Thousand ) ( NT dollar ) 4,029,510 3,537,921 2.768 2.430 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The figures are unaudited by CPA