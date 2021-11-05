Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  President Securities Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2855   TW0002855004

PRESIDENT SECURITIES CORPORATION

(2855)
Announcement of President Securities Corporation unaudited net income for October 2021

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: President Securities Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 13:47:24
Subject 
 Announcement of President Securities Corporation
unaudited net income for October 2021
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05
2.Company name:President Securities Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The consolidated profit of President Securities Corporation
is listed below:
           October  2021
----------------------------------------------
Before      After        EPS          EPS
tax         tax      Before tax    After tax
(  NTD Thousand  )       ( NT dollar )
167,481    167,662      0.115       0.115
           Until   October  2021
----------------------------------------------
Before      After        EPS          EPS
tax         tax      Before tax    After tax
(  NTD Thousand  )       ( NT dollar )
4,029,510  3,537,921    2.768       2.430
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The figures are unaudited by CPA

Disclaimer

President Securities Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRESIDENT SECURITIES CORPORATION
02:02aAnnouncement of President Securities Corporation unaudited net income for October 2021
PU
11/04Release Date of 2021Q3 Analysts Meeting
PU
11/04Announce the resolution of the board of directors to pass the new Chief Information Sec..
PU
11/04Announcement of the consolidated financial statements for Q3 of 2021 approved by board ..
PU
08/23President Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
07/20President Securities Corporation Approves Cash Dividend
CI
06/23Shinhan Card Issues $300 Million of 1.375% Bonds
MT
05/05Jinyuan President Securities Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 147 mil..
CI
05/05President Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
03/23Woori Financial Group Unit Woori Card Listing $200 Million Bonds Due 2026 in Singapore
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 547 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2020 3 608 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2020 14 468 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,16x
Yield 2020 8,15%
Capitalization 33 411 M 1 198 M 1 197 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 713
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart PRESIDENT SECURITIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
President Securities Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESIDENT SECURITIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sen Pu Tsai General Manager
Wei Lun Su Assistant Vice President-Finance Department
Kuan-Cheng Lin Chairman
Jung-Hui Lin Assistant Vice President-Information System
Chen-Yuan Tsai Senior Manager-Digital Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESIDENT SECURITIES CORPORATION29.72%1 198
MORGAN STANLEY45.62%184 595
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION53.56%157 327
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.54.74%147 235
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.47%47 791
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-22.33%29 574