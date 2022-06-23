President Securities : Release Date of 2022Q1 Analysts Meeting
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: President Securities Corporation
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:37:35
Subject
Release Date of 2022Q1 Analysts Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To announce the Company's financial and operating results for 2022Q1.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The link of this meeting :
https://reurl.cc/anA8zY. Number of the meeting is 965 3739 5243,
the meeting password is the same as the company stock code.
