President Securities : Release Date of 2022Q1 Analysts Meeting

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/24 2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 p.m. 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: To announce the Company's financial and operating results for 2022Q1. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The link of this meeting : https://reurl.cc/anA8zY. Number of the meeting is 965 3739 5243, the meeting password is the same as the company stock code.