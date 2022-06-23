Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. President Securities Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2855   TW0002855004

PRESIDENT SECURITIES CORPORATION

(2855)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
18.85 TWD   -1.31%
06/07PRESIDENT SECURITIES : Announcement of President Securities Corporation unaudited net income for May 2022
PU
05/05President Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/08PRESIDENT SECURITIES : Announcement of President Securities Corporation unaudited net income for March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

President Securities : Release Date of 2022Q1 Analysts Meeting

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: President Securities Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:37:35
Subject 
 Release Date of 2022Q1 Analysts Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To announce the Company's financial and operating results for 2022Q1.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The link of this meeting :
https://reurl.cc/anA8zY. Number of the meeting is 965 3739 5243,
the meeting password is the same as the company stock code.

Disclaimer

President Securities Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRESIDENT SECURITIES CORPORATION
06/07PRESIDENT SECURITIES : Announcement of President Securities Corporation unaudited net inco..
PU
05/05President Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/08PRESIDENT SECURITIES : Announcement of President Securities Corporation unaudited net inco..
PU
03/17Lotus attends President Securities investment conference
AQ
03/08PRESIDENT SECURITIES : Announcement on dividend distribution for 2021 by the board of dire..
PU
03/08PRESIDENT SECURITIES : PSC on behalf of PSHK to announce its board's resolution to approve..
PU
03/08PRESIDENT SECURITIES : PSC on behalf of PWM to announce its board's resolution to approve ..
PU
03/08PRESIDENT SECURITIES : PSC on behalf of PSN to announce its board's resolution to approve ..
PU
03/08PRESIDENT SECURITIES : Release Date of 2021Q4 Analysts Meeting
PU
03/08PRESIDENT SECURITIES : PSC Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Sharehol..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 206 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2021 4 007 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 4 176 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Yield 2021 7,99%
Capitalization 27 442 M 922 M 922 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 713
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart PRESIDENT SECURITIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
President Securities Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESIDENT SECURITIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sen Pu Tsai General Manager
Wei Lun Su Assistant Vice President-Finance Department
Kuan-Cheng Lin Chairman
Jung-Hui Lin Assistant Vice President-Information System
Chen-Yuan Tsai Senior Manager-Digital Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRESIDENT SECURITIES CORPORATION-20.30%922
MORGAN STANLEY-24.21%130 147
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-25.76%118 408
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-25.55%93 393
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.39%43 560
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-3.05%27 688