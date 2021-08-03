Log in
PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

Presidio Property Trust : Announces Q2 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT)(NASDAQ:SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ('Presidio' or the 'Company'), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ('REIT'), today announced today announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Presidio will also hold a conference call at 1:30 pm Pacific Time on August 10, 2021, to discuss the Company's financial results. A supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results will be posted on the Company's website www.presidiopt.com.

Webcast
To listen to the conference call over the Internet, and to be able to submit questions to the Company, click on the link under 'Presentations' in the 'Investor' section of the Company's website at www.presidiopt.com

Telephone Conference Call
Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Entry code: 406818

To listen to the call by phone, participants can reference the Presidio Property Q2 2021 Earnings Call. Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Conference Call Replay
Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 42052

The telephone replay of the call will be available later in the day on August 10, 2021, continuing through August 24, 2021. A replay will also be available at the webcast link under 'Presentations' in the 'Investor' section of the Company's website until August 10, 2022.

About Presidio Property Trust
Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in office, industrial, and retail properties, and model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida and its office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in North Dakota and in Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables Presidio to reduce its operating costs through economies of scale by servicing a number of properties with less staff, it makes Presidio susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should' and 'could.' Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the 'Risk Factors' section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations
LHartkorn@presidiopt.com
Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

SOURCE: Presidio Property Trust



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658088/Presidio-Property-Trust-Announces-Q2-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

Presidio Property Trust Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
