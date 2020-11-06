Log in
PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(SQFT)
Presidio Property Trust, a Leading, Undervalued Real Estate Investment Trust on the Rise

11/06/2020 | 04:20pm EST

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) -  Presidio Property Trust, Inc. the "Company" or Presidio (NASDAQ: SQFT) an internally managed, diversified REIT, with holdings in office, industrial, retail, and model home properties, was the focus of recent coverage on leading financial news website, SmallCaps Daily.

The SmallCaps Daily article provides detailed coverage of Presidio's investment thesis and the Company's recent listing on the NASDAQ, after a successful fundraise of $2.5 million. The SmallCaps Daily article also revealed Presidio's investment strategy, which centers on commercial real estate investments, specifically, investments in offices, industrial properties, strip malls, retail, and other kinds of high-quality commercial properties, which positions the Company to continue its growth at an admirable pace. The SmallCaps Daily article also highlights the Company's recent dividend announcement and why the stock is in a prime position to potentially maximize returns through yield as well as capital growth.

Key Takeaways from the SmallCaps Daily article featuring Presidio Property Trust, Inc.:

  • Presidio Property Trust is a San Diego-based REIT that was founded in 1999 and was known as NetREIT in the past. It was recently listed on the NASDAQ post a successful fundraise of $2.5 million.

  • Presidio purchases model homes from construction companies at a discount of up to 15% over the market value and leases them back to the construction companies on a triple-net basis. Presidio earns cash flows through rent on the model homes from builders and a profit on selling these homes in the market once the rest of the construction project is completed and sold out.

  • Presidio is being undervalued by Wall Street and is trading below its recent public offering price of $5.00. However, the company has proven its ability to generate strong cash flow. It generated over $1 million funds from operations for the first half of 2020 and management has already announced it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share of dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more insight into Presidio Property Trust, Inc., and to continue reading the SmallCaps Daily featured article, please click here: https://smallcapsdaily.com/presidio-property-trust-dividend-announcement-makes-this-reit-a-must-have-in-your-yield-portfolio/

Contact:

SmallCapsDaily
info@smallcapsdaily.com

Forward-Looking Statements

SmallCaps Daily profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. SmallCaps Daily is a paid advertiser and is not offering securities for sale. Neither SmallCaps Daily nor its owners, operators, affiliates or anyone disseminating information on its behalf is registered as an Investment Advisor under any federal or state law and none of the information provided by SmallCaps Daily its owners, operators, affiliates or anyone disseminating information on its behalf should be construed as investment advice or investment recommendations. Small Caps Daily does not recommend that the securities profiled should be purchased, sold or held and is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Information presented by Small Caps Daily may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance, are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements may be identified through the use of words such as "expects, " "will, " "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "may," or by statements indicating that certain actions "may," "could," or "might" occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67662


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28,6 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,61 M - -
Net Debt 2019 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28,3 M 28,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Kendrick Heilbron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam Sragovicz Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Wayne Elsberry Director
Sumner James Rollings Independent Director
Larry Gene Dubose Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.0.00%28
GECINA-28.76%9 894
MIRVAC GROUP-27.67%6 581
GPT GROUP-23.75%6 044
ICADE-53.49%3 948
SAFEHOLD INC.70.50%3 516
