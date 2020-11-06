Presidio Property Trust, a Leading, Undervalued Real Estate Investment Trust on the Rise

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) - Presidio Property Trust, Inc. the "Company" or Presidio (NASDAQ: SQFT) an internally managed, diversified REIT, with holdings in office, industrial, retail, and model home properties, was the focus of recent coverage on leading financial news website, SmallCaps Daily.

The SmallCaps Daily article provides detailed coverage of Presidio's investment thesis and the Company's recent listing on the NASDAQ, after a successful fundraise of $2.5 million. The SmallCaps Daily article also revealed Presidio's investment strategy, which centers on commercial real estate investments, specifically, investments in offices, industrial properties, strip malls, retail, and other kinds of high-quality commercial properties, which positions the Company to continue its growth at an admirable pace. The SmallCaps Daily article also highlights the Company's recent dividend announcement and why the stock is in a prime position to potentially maximize returns through yield as well as capital growth.

Key Takeaways from the SmallCaps Daily article featuring Presidio Property Trust, Inc.:

Presidio Property Trust is a San Diego-based REIT that was founded in 1999 and was known as NetREIT in the past. It was recently listed on the NASDAQ post a successful fundraise of $2.5 million.

Presidio purchases model homes from construction companies at a discount of up to 15% over the market value and leases them back to the construction companies on a triple-net basis. Presidio earns cash flows through rent on the model homes from builders and a profit on selling these homes in the market once the rest of the construction project is completed and sold out.

Presidio is being undervalued by Wall Street and is trading below its recent public offering price of $5.00. However, the company has proven its ability to generate strong cash flow. It generated over $1 million funds from operations for the first half of 2020 and management has already announced it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share of dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more insight into Presidio Property Trust, Inc., and to continue reading the SmallCaps Daily featured article, please click here: https://smallcapsdaily.com/presidio-property-trust-dividend-announcement-makes-this-reit-a-must-have-in-your-yield-portfolio/

