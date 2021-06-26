Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQFT   US74102L3033

PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(SQFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presidio Property Trust : Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)

06/26/2021 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presidio Property Trust Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

San Diego, CA - June [23], 2021 - (NASDAQ: SQFT; SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ('Presidio' or the 'Company'), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ('REIT'), today announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared the first dividend on its 9.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the 'Series D Preferred Stock') for the initial period from the issue date of June 15 to June 30, 2021.

In accordance with the terms of the Series D Preferred Stock, the Series D dividend will be payable in cash in the amount of $0.10417 per share on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record of Series D Preferred Stock as of the dividend record date of June 30, 2021.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in office, industrial, and retail properties, and model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida and its office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in North Dakota and in Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables Presidio to reduce its operating costs through economies of scale by servicing a number of properties with less staff, it makes Presidio susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should' and 'could.' Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the 'Risk Factors' section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations
LHartkorn@presidiopt.com
Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

Disclaimer

Presidio Property Trust Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 11:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
07:13aPRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST  : Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend (For..
PU
06/24PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
06/24PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST  : Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend
PU
06/17PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST  : Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option (For..
PU
06/17PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
06/17PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST  : Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
PU
06/15PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST  : Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Public Offering of P..
PU
06/15PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ame..
AQ
06/15PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST  : Announces Closing of Its Upsized Public Offering of P..
PU
06/10PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST  : Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Public Offering of P..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,3 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,9 M 39,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,20 $
Average target price 5,63 $
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Managers and Directors
Jack Kendrick Heilbron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam Sragovicz Chief Financial Officer
Sumner James Rollings Independent Director
David T. Bruen Lead Independent Director
James R. Durfey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.94%40
GECINA5.42%11 715
MIRVAC GROUP12.88%8 914
GPT GROUP8.89%7 136
ICADE19.55%6 798
SAFEHOLD INC.12.11%4 329