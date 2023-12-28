On December 19, 2023, Zuma Capital Management delivered a letter to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. nominating a slate of 5 director candidates, including Reuben Berman, Stefani Carter, Vito Garfi, Brent Morrison, and Elena Piliptchak, for election to the Board at the Company?s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. Zuma Capital Management stated that it has engaged, and intends to continue to engage, in discussions with management and the Board of the Company regarding Board representation and the composition of the Company?s Board, generally.
December 28, 2023 at 05:16 pm EST
