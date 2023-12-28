Presidio Property Trust, Inc. is an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. The Company's office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. The Company acquires and operates properties in three business segments, including Office/Industrial Properties, Model Home Properties and Retail Properties. It owns approximately 12 commercial properties that are located in Colorado, North Dakota, California, Maryland and Texas. It also owns approximately 92 model home properties that are located in three states throughout the United States. Its retail properties include Union Town Center, Research Parkway and Mandolin.

Sector Diversified REITs