SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SQFT) Presidio Property Trust, an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced the closing of its public offering of 109,054 shares of its 9.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock par value $0.01 per share (the "Series D Preferred Stock") at a price to the public of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.74 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.



The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as sole bookrunning manager for the offering

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and an accompanying prospectus (File No. 333-278960), relating to the shares of Series D Preferred Stock to be issued in the proposed offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 26, 2024 and declared effective by the SEC on May 17, 2024. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from The Benchmark Company, LLC, 150 East 58th Street, 17th floor, New York, NY 10155, by email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com, or by calling +1 (212)-312-6700.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio owns approximately 6.5% of the outstanding common stock of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a disease agnostic multi-asset clinical-stage disease-agnostic life science company providing an efficient model for compound development. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the final prospectus relating to the offering and in the Company's other documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

